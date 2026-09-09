How Donald Trump Broke the Banks

Most famously, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has been at death’s door for well over a year now, kept on life support only by court intervention. This situation is even more dire because, as part of the Dodd-Frank overhaul in 2010, most financial consumer protection regulations from across federal agencies were rolled into the new bureau. Even if other regulators were willing and able to step up and step in, much of the pre–Great Recession authority they would have had to do so is no longer on their books. Instead, those regulations are collecting dust at the CFPB, as Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought continues to try to pull the plug on the agency.

At the same time, the regulations that other agencies do still have within their remits are being eviscerated as part of conservative culture-war malarky. Climate risk is off-limits now. So too is reputational risk, so financial institution examiners can no longer flag damage to banks’ brands that would materially impact the bottom line. Pair that with aggressive cuts across the FDIC, the Fed, the NCUA, and the OCC, and we’re left with the major consumer protection watchdog paralyzed while its reinforcements lack both the numbers and the pretense to fill the ever-widening gap.

Understaffing isn’t just a problem at the rank-and-file staff level, either. The FDIC has two of its three non-ex-officio board seats empty (the two other seats are filled by the director of the OCC and the director of the CFPB). The CFPB has been transformed into merely an appendage of the White House rather than an independent regulator, with acting leadership first from Trump’s governing mastermind Vought and now Mark Paoletta. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, normally managed by five commissioners, currently has only its chair. Unlike many independent agencies, the CFTC does not have a statutory quorum requirement. The NCUA also has only its chair, rather than a full complement of three commissioners. (The NCUA does have a statutory quorum requirement for “a majority of the board,” but the agency issued an opinion basically arguing that this only means a majority of current board members, not of the positions themselves.)