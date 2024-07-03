The Supreme Court’s War on Regulation Is Going to Tank the Economy

The economic damage Loper Bright causes may prove greatest in a realm that’s much less emotionally fraught: banking. On June 28 Fortune ran a piece by Michael Del Castillo under the headline, “Supreme Court Overturning ‘Chevron’ Decision Could Change Banking Regulation Forever.” Banking, wrote Del Castillo, “is certainly to be among the hardest hit, with agencies including the Federal Reserve System, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau all likely scrambling to see how it will impact them.” A headline in American Banker announced: “Banking Law Is About To Get Weird.”

If you believe bank regulators are too strong and need to be taken down a peg, you are likely a bank executive. If you believe bank regulators are too weak, and really can’t afford to be rendered much weaker, then give yourself a gold star for paying attention to the past four decades. Deregulation ushered in the last two banking crises: the Savings and Loan crisis of the 1980s and the financial crisis that ushered in the Great Recession of 2007-2009. Actually, the latter was caused less by deregulation than by the federal government’s refusal to regulate over-the-counter derivatives, but that amounts to the same thing. More recently, the failures of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank followed congressional passage of a 2018 law that weakened oversight of midsized banks and the Fed’s implementation of a 2019 regulation that weakened oversight still further. I’m not aware of a single bank crisis in human history brought on by overly aggressive regulation.

The political scientists Jacob Hacker and Paul Pierson coined a useful term to describe situations like the Clinton administration’s decision to ignore the urgent advice of Commodities Future Trading Commission Chair Brooksley Born and, instead, to let the go-go derivatives market run wild and unregulated. Hacker and Pierson call this “drift.” Drift occurs, Hacker has written,