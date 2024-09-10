The Federal Reserve Is Caving to the Big Banks—Again

How did Dimon do it? According to The Wall Street Journal, he met in Washington with chief executives from the other too-big-to-fail banks and advised them to bypass Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair for banking supervision, and go straight to Fed Chair Jerome Powell. By last May they’d met with Powell more than a dozen times, with Dimon talking to Powell four times in person or by phone. In a pitiful attempt to shore up Barr’s wounded dignity, the Fed released calendars demonstrating that Barr too met with chief executives from the big banks—15 times!—and, er, twice with Dimon. Announcing the scaled-back rule today, Barr said, “Life gives you ample opportunity to learn and relearn the lesson of humility.” Ouch.

Dimon’s tactic was to argue that inflation—Powell’s foremost worry during the past three years—would get worse if the rule took effect, because banks would have to raise the cost of borrowing to pay for the increase in capital reserves. Mortgages and small-business loans would be smaller. Pensions and college funds would produce lower returns. The price of a soda would increase. But as the nonprofit Americans for Financial Reform noted in a comment on the rule, “Banks could very easily raise their current capital levels by simply retaining more earnings, which are plentiful right now, instead of buying back shares or paying dividends.”

That will never happen, because all of corporate America is hooked on stock buybacks (which the Securities and Exchange Commission, before the Reagan administration, judged an illegal form of stock manipulation) as a sort of burnt offering to Wall Street. The financial deregulation that began four decades ago left pretty much the whole economy dancing to the bankers’ tune, at the expense of workers and customers. It’s true even of the banks themselves. There seems, at the moment, no way to rein in the outrageous degree of power that Dimon and his ilk have accumulated. It’s worse under Republicans, but it’s pretty bad under Democrats too. That explains why neither Trump nor Harris will be in any hurry to comment on this latest outrage—and why they probably won’t even be asked to.