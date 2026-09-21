Trump Crashes Out Over Media Lawsuit as Press Pool Protest Grows

It appears Trump wasn’t thrilled with Kelly’s selection—even though he was the one who appointed the judge to the bench. Kelly previously ruled in favor of CNN’s Jim Acosta after the Trump administration tried to ban him from the White House.

Trump said he expected to appeal the decision. “With such a Crooked and Corrupt Press, how did I win in such a LANDSLIDE? It is because the Media has NO credibility, and that is a very bad thing for our Nation! Why should I have to give ‘access’ to such people? Perhaps Judge Kelly could explain that!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the media protests only continued to grow. After major TV networks announced Monday morning they would boycott the White House (you may have seen some hilarious videos of Trump talking to himself with no audio recorded), The New York Times and Washington Post both released statements saying that they would not publish or distribute any images from the day’s events.