Trump Crashes Out Over Media Lawsuit as Press Pool Protest Grows
Donald Trump is rapidly losing control of the situation.
President Donald Trump lashed out Monday against a federal judge, as more mainstream media outlets joined efforts to mount a press blackout on the White House.
In a lengthy tirade on Truth Social, Trump raged against District Court Judge Timothy Kelly, who was assigned the lawsuit brought by CNN, MS NOW, and Politico challenging the president’s decision to ban their reporters from the White House.
It appears Trump wasn’t thrilled with Kelly’s selection—even though he was the one who appointed the judge to the bench. Kelly previously ruled in favor of CNN’s Jim Acosta after the Trump administration tried to ban him from the White House.
Trump said he expected to appeal the decision. “With such a Crooked and Corrupt Press, how did I win in such a LANDSLIDE? It is because the Media has NO credibility, and that is a very bad thing for our Nation! Why should I have to give ‘access’ to such people? Perhaps Judge Kelly could explain that!” he wrote.
Meanwhile, the media protests only continued to grow. After major TV networks announced Monday morning they would boycott the White House (you may have seen some hilarious videos of Trump talking to himself with no audio recorded), The New York Times and Washington Post both released statements saying that they would not publish or distribute any images from the day’s events.
Despite Trump’s previous commitments to free speech, he is now pretending that freedom of the press is a privilege—not a right. And he appears to be promoting his own form of state-run media that will only print the lies he tells them. So much for capitalism, I guess.
All the while, Republican lawmakers, clearly terrified of getting on Trump’s bad side, remained eerily silent.