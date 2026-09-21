Trump Unveils His Backup Plan After Banning Media From White House

The push must have been effective. As of Monday afternoon, the app was charting at #11 in Apple’s news category—right behind The New York Times (X and Reddit took the top spots on the leaderboard, despite predominantly being social media platforms).

Yet the government software is far closer to propaganda than a bonafide news offering. The app’s front page highlighted Trump’s “historic deal with Greenland,” displaying a Truth Social post from Friday in which the president boasted that he had negotiated for the U.S. to develop and operate military bases on the island (it did not mention that this deal was originally set in place in 1951 by the Defense of Greenland agreement).

Below that, the app offered several banners displaying information pertaining to Trump’s campaign priorities—such as “grow the economy” and “lead the world in AI”—and achievements. However, the latter category was apparently so unquantifiable that the button to actually view such accomplishments took this reporter to the White House website, which first displayed a video of Trump swaying side to side on the stage of the American Business Forum before a scroll-down menu offered some statistics on deportations and, stunningly, a bullet point claiming that Trump had “ended the Israel-Hamas War.”