Trump Unveils His Backup Plan After Banning Media From White House
Donald Trump is basically begging people to keep listening to him.
The White House is pushing its phone app in response to the broadcast media blackout, offering up a smattering of press releases, scheduling details, and MAGA talking points as a replacement for America’s biggest news outlets.
The app, simply named “The White House,” first appeared on Apple’s app store on March 27. But it suddenly reemerged Monday as the administration’s apparent redirection away from a collective display of solidarity taken by members of the White House press pool after Donald Trump banned CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from the White House.
The push must have been effective. As of Monday afternoon, the app was charting at #11 in Apple’s news category—right behind The New York Times (X and Reddit took the top spots on the leaderboard, despite predominantly being social media platforms).
Yet the government software is far closer to propaganda than a bonafide news offering. The app’s front page highlighted Trump’s “historic deal with Greenland,” displaying a Truth Social post from Friday in which the president boasted that he had negotiated for the U.S. to develop and operate military bases on the island (it did not mention that this deal was originally set in place in 1951 by the Defense of Greenland agreement).
Below that, the app offered several banners displaying information pertaining to Trump’s campaign priorities—such as “grow the economy” and “lead the world in AI”—and achievements. However, the latter category was apparently so unquantifiable that the button to actually view such accomplishments took this reporter to the White House website, which first displayed a video of Trump swaying side to side on the stage of the American Business Forum before a scroll-down menu offered some statistics on deportations and, stunningly, a bullet point claiming that Trump had “ended the Israel-Hamas War.”
Other portions of the app presented advertisements for “TrumpTV” (described as “the essentials station”) and offered a compilation of social media feeds from the White House’s various accounts. It also suggested via a floating element that this reporter should “text President Trump.” That invitation opened up Messenger, where the link had created a pre-fabricated message for the White House’s text notification number. It read: “Greatest President Ever!”
The bottom of the app’s home page included a survey for inquiring minds. The question posed: “Should states that allowed noncitizens to register to vote—even through an alleged ‘software error’—face federal funding penalties?”
The options offered were: “Yes—states must be held accountable for election integrity failures;” “Yes—federal funding should be tied to election integrity compliance;” “No—software errors are accidents, not intentional misconduct;” “No—election administration is a state issue, not a federal funding matter;” and “Not sure—it depends on whether the error was negligent.” True to form for the rest of the administration, the poll did not offer any insight regarding its results.
The app’s recent recirculation was a sorry attempt by the president and his aides to keep the American public tuned in to his antics, hours after Trump was effectively muted during the unveiling of a new White House helipad because the press pool wasn’t there to mic him up.