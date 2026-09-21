Republican Senate Nominee Who Backed Trump’s War Now Eating Her Words
Representative Ashley Hinson says her state shouldn’t have to “foot the bill” for the Iran war, now that Democrats have a good chance of winning this race.
The Republican Senate nominee in Iowa is trying to criticize the Iran war’s effect on ordinary people—without mentioning President Trump or her own voting history.
“Iowans are being squeezed and shouldn’t have to foot the bill at the pump or the checkout line for the war in Iran. We need to use every option at our disposal to provide some relief from high prices,” Representative Ashley Hinson posted on X Monday.
Not surprisingly, Hinson’s solution doesn’t mention how Trump created the mess in the first place. Hinson also didn’t mention her own voting record: She has voted six times against House resolutions calling for Trump to end the war.
Instead, she suggests “suspending the gas tax, pausing diesel exports, unleashing E-15 everywhere we can, reinstating the $1/gallon biodiesel tax credit, and creating a diesel relief program to help our farmers and truckers being crushed by the high costs.”
“These actions to lower costs are needed ASAP, and the war needs to be brought to a successful and immediate end,” Hinson said, adding that Iowa’s highway trust fund needed be “replenished, so that Iowans don’t suffer from crumbling roads and bridges while relief comes our way now.”
Fuel prices have skyrocketed in the last seven months, thanks to Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, and, more recently, the takeover of the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea by Houthi forces in Yemen. The average price of gasoline as of Monday was $4.4786 nationally and $4.3698 in Iowa, according to the American Automobile Association. Diesel fuel prices are even worse: $6.5107 nationally and $6.3157 in Iowa, a state with a large agricultural economy whose equipment depends on diesel.
Hinson is polling neck and neck with her Democratic opponent, state Representative Josh Turek, and is clearly worried that failing to acknowledge the war’s impact could hurt her in November. Trump won the state by 13 points in 2024, but Republicans and the president are polling lower and lower each day with the ongoing war only getting worse.