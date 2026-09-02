How Jeff Bezos’s Surrender to Trump Freed Him to Dodge Labor Laws

Bezos’s attention had turned elsewhere. Amazon donated $1 million to Trump’s 2025 inaugural fund; created an online Trump merchandise store; paid $40 million to license a puffer documentary about first lady Melania Trump ($28 million of which reportedly went directly to Melania); spent an additional $35 million publicizing the film; and plans a followup Melania series this fall. By May 2026 Bezos was telling CNBC: “I think he is a more mature, more disciplined version of himself than he was in his first term.” It’s doubtful even members of Trump’s own administration believe that (though of course they’d never admit so publicly).

In his forthcoming book, Profiles in Cowardice: A Study of Collaboration in the Trump Era, Jacob Weisberg argues that Bezos’s space company Blue Origin was the primary reason for Bezos’s pusillanimous surrender. “In the new privatized space race,” Weisberg writes, “fealty and favoritism would drive outcomes, as they did with everything else under Trump.” The Biden administration had awarded Blue Origin a $3.4 billion lunar lander contract that Bezos feared would be cancelled as Trump brought into the White House his rival Elon Musk (who owns Space X). The Blue Origin contract was not cancelled. Indeed, it and other Bezos-owned space companies this year received hundreds of millions in additional NASA contracts, even though the NASA administrator, Jared Isaacman, is an Elon Musk guy.

Amazon, too has benefited from the Bezos surrender. On September 1 Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott, ranking member of the House Government and the Workforce Committee, and John Mannion, a Democratic member of the committee, sent a letter to the National Labor Relations Board’s General Counsel, Crystal Carey, inquiring about two conspicuous retreats by Carey in a never-ending legal siege that Amazon has been fending off for years. At issue is whether Amazon may continue to pretend that workers who wear uniforms that say Amazon, drive vans that say Amazon, and deliver packages from Amazon do not work for Amazon and that Amazon therefore need not pay benefits, Social Security tax, unemployment compensation, minimum wage, etc., nor allow these workers to organize. Carey is allowing the masquerade of Amazon’s non-employment of these delivery personnel to continue.