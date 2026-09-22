Kalshi Begs Trump Administration for Even More Power
The betting site wants to let people use borrowed money.
Kalshi, one of the largest U.S. prediction markets, is asking the Trump administration to help it attract more big bettors.
In a filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, Tuesday, the company’s internal clearing house, Kalshi Klear, sought approval to offer margin trading on event contracts, CNBC reported.
If Kalshi is permitted to offer margin trading, then traders will be able to borrow funds from the company itself in order to gain or lose more than they invest—potentially exposing investors to a dangerous level of financial risk.
The addition of margin trading is viewed as crucial for attracting bigger institutions that already use the practice on traditional stocks and futures.
While sportsbooks derive their profit from losing bets by their customers, Kalshi gets its revenue from transaction fees for each wager placed. Bigger bettors means bigger bets, and more money for the house.
State gaming commissions have always limited credit given to bettors on sporting events contracts, but prediction market companies have argued that their sports-related products are the same thing as derivatives, and therefore can only be regulated by the CFTC. Michael Selig, the commissioner of the CFTC, has readily come to the defense of prediction markets.
A Kalshi spokesperson told CNBC that the company would refrain from allowing margin trading on sports-related event contracts, as well as on culture and the “mention” markets. Rather, the company said that margin trading would be applied to markets with expiration dates that are far in the future. As the expiry date approaches, the price to obtain this leverage would increase. The service would only be available to traders who use Kalshi Klear.