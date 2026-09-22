Trump Financial Disclosures Reveal He and Musk Are Best Friends Again

The three-term Floridian lawmaker had done quite a lot to curry the president’s favor. Most notably, he voted against certifying the 2020 election vote in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He has repeatedly spread the MAGA conspiracy that there was election fraud in those states, long after state officials found no evidence of fraud.

In the years since the far right’s attempted insurrection on Capitol Hill, Donalds has refused to declare whether he would have certified the 2020 results if he were in former Vice President Mike Pence’s shoes. When asked at an Axios event in 2024 how he would handle the situation if he were the vice president during a future presidential election, Donalds said he would not certify the results if he believed state officials had violated election laws.

That same year, Donalds’s ex-wife Bisa Hall spoke out publicly against him for grandstanding for the president, claiming that Donalds had always been “very opportunistic” and that Donalds’s willful participation as a “poster child” for the MAGA movement “makes some people feel better about Trump.”