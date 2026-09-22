Trump Financial Disclosures Reveal He and Musk Are Best Friends Again
Donald Trump’s latest financial disclosures reveal that he’s investing in Elon Musk’s SpaceX.
President Trump’s long, dramatic relationship with billionaire Elon Musk seems to be back on good terms, as the president just bought and sold tens of thousands of dollars in the tech tycoon’s SpaceX rocket company.
Financial disclosures the president signed earlier this month reveal that he purchased between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of SpaceX shares on July 10 and sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in shares on July 17. SpaceX holds multiple federal contracts and is set to make millions of dollars off of them—yet Trump is allowed to buy and sell shares because he claims that his investments are managed by an independent third party.
This also reveals that even as Trump and Musk’s personal and political relationship has been exceptionally rocky, their financial one remains strong.
The president made over 1,100 stock trades this July, totaling between $79 million and $270 million, according to a CNBC analysis. The biggest transactions were sales of up to $25 million in Amazon and Microsoft, as well as smaller sales in Oracle and Nvidia. Previous presidents would either divest or use blind trusts or diversified funds to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest. But Trump is well past that.