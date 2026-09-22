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MAGA Candidate Suddenly Scrubs Campaign Website of All Trump Mentions

Representative Byron Donalds removed photos and Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Representative Byron Donalds gives a thumbs up while walking onstage at the Republican midterm convention
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Even Donald Trump’s most loyal political disciples are jumping off the president’s sinking ship.

Florida Representative and Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds dropped all mentions of Trump from his campaign website Tuesday, peeling himself away from the president’s wake for the first time.

Donalds’s campaign materials were previously littered with mentions of Trump, according to recent versions of the page saved by the Internet Archive Project. Prior to the change, Donalds wore the president’s endorsement like a badge. “Chip in to Support Trump Endorsed Byron Donalds,” read the top of Donalds’s website.

“ENDORSED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP!” the page used to emphasize in a bright yellow banner. “TRUMP-ENDORSED Proven Conservative Fighter. BYRON DONALDS.”

Donalds also removed an image of himself and his wife, Erika Donalds, standing beside Trump.

Instead, Trump’s full-throated endorsement was severely downgraded, turning into just another voice in a large choir of conservative support backing Donalds. “RUN, BYRON, RUN!” the side-scrolling placard currently reads, quoting the president’s 2025 comments in which he reworked a famous line from Forrest Gump to support Donalds’s candidacy.

Donalds also refashioned his campaign priorities, shifting them away from MAGA talking points. The list previously mentioned “Enact[ing] the Trump Agenda” as Donalds’s chief priority, reported The Miami Herald. Today, that line only mentioned affordability.

Before, the second line item promised that Donalds would “Fight Illegal Immigration.” Now, Donalds pledges to “stop taxpayer handouts to illegal immigration”—though the promise’s placement has been demoted to a tangential issue under his seventh listed priority, “Law and Order.”

The three-term Floridian lawmaker had done quite a lot to curry the president’s favor. Most notably, he voted against certifying the 2020 election vote in Arizona and Pennsylvania. He has repeatedly spread the MAGA conspiracy that there was election fraud in those states, long after state officials found no evidence of fraud.

In the years since the far right’s attempted insurrection on Capitol Hill, Donalds has refused to declare whether he would have certified the 2020 results if he were in former Vice President Mike Pence’s shoes. When asked at an Axios event in 2024 how he would handle the situation if he were the vice president during a future presidential election, Donalds said he would not certify the results if he believed state officials had violated election laws.

That same year, Donalds’s ex-wife Bisa Hall spoke out publicly against him for grandstanding for the president, claiming that Donalds had always been “very opportunistic” and that Donalds’s willful participation as a “poster child” for the MAGA movement “makes some people feel better about Trump.”

If that’s true, then Donalds’s break means Trump may soon have little to convince the masses that there’s anything good about him at all.

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Kalshi Begs Trump Administration for Even More Power

The betting site wants to let people use borrowed money.

A phone screens shows the Kalshi logo
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Kalshi, one of the largest U.S. prediction markets, is asking the Trump administration to help it attract more big bettors.

In a filing with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, Tuesday, the company’s internal clearing house, Kalshi Klear, sought approval to offer margin trading on event contracts, CNBC reported.

If Kalshi is permitted to offer margin trading, then traders will be able to borrow funds from the company itself in order to gain or lose more than they invest—potentially exposing investors to a dangerous level of financial risk.

The addition of margin trading is viewed as crucial for attracting bigger institutions that already use the practice on traditional stocks and futures.

While sportsbooks derive their profit from losing bets by their customers, Kalshi gets its revenue from transaction fees for each wager placed. Bigger bettors means bigger bets, and more money for the house.

State gaming commissions have always limited credit given to bettors on sporting events contracts, but prediction market companies have argued that their sports-related products are the same thing as derivatives, and therefore can only be regulated by the CFTC. Michael Selig, the commissioner of the CFTC, has readily come to the defense of prediction markets.

A Kalshi spokesperson told CNBC that the company would refrain from allowing margin trading on sports-related event contracts, as well as on culture and the “mention” markets. Rather, the company said that margin trading would be applied to markets with expiration dates that are far in the future. As the expiry date approaches, the price to obtain this leverage would increase. The service would only be available to traders who use Kalshi Klear.

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Trump Tells U.N. He’s Renaming AI Based on a Social Media Poll

Trump once again embarrassed America in front of the rest of the world.

President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly
President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on September 22.
Brendan SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP/Getty Images
President Donald Trump speaks during the 81st U.N. General Assembly at the U.N. Headquarters in New York, on September 22.

President Trump thinks the answer to skepticism about artificial intelligence is to try and change its name.

At the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday, Trump told the audience that the “United States also totally rejects any attempt to construct a globalist scheme to control for the artificial intelligence being spoken of so much now.”

“Here and after officially called ‘super intelligence’ changing the name and that the use of the word artificial makes intelligence fake. It makes it sound fake, and it is not fake, it’s actually amazing, but we have to be careful,” Trump said. “In fact, it is exactly the opposite of what it purports.”

Trump said that all U.S. government documents “and hopefully the world’s” would be changed to mention “super intelligence” instead of “artificial intelligence.”

“In other words, welcome to the new world of super intelligence—S.I. Let’s see if that goes. It sounds much better, it is much better, and it’s much more accurate,” Trump said, before ominously hinting that he’d push hard for it. “Let’s see if I have any power. Maybe I do, and maybe I don’t. We’re gonna find out pretty soon.”

Trump appears to have gotten “super intelligence” from a poll he put on his Truth Social account Monday, in which he asked his followers, “Which name do we like for the new phenomena—SUPER INTELLIGENCE VS. SUPERIOR INTELLIGENCE? President DONALD J. TRUMP.” “Super intelligence” won the very unscientific poll of his fan base by 30 percent.

It’s unclear why Trump believed this would be a good use of his time at the United Nations, but if he thinks trying to change “artificial intelligence” to “super intelligence” is going to win over an American public increasingly opposed to corporate misuse of AI and the proliferation of data centers, he is severely mistaken. All that this lame rebranding attempt will do is open the president—and the U.S.—up to more ridicule.

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Trump and Natalie Harp Sued Over Truth Social Insider Trading Scheme

The president and his controversial aide are being sued over the controversial “Truth API” program.

President Donald Trump looks at his cell phone while Natalie Harp smiles beside him aboard a plane.
President Donald Trump looks at his cell phone before lifting off from the South Lawn of the White House with his executive assistant Natalie Harp, on September 20.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
President Donald Trump looks at his cell phone before lifting off from the South Lawn of the White House with his executive assistant Natalie Harp, on September 20.

President Trump and his aide Natalie Harp are the targets of a new lawsuit over the “Truth API” program, which offers Truth Social users early access to posts from government officials for $100,000 a month.

The suit was filed last Thursday by watchdog groups American Oversight and Campaign for Accountability, which argue that the president is essentially running a pay-to-play scheme, offering crucial information that impacts global markets and policy decisions to the highest bidder.

“Information the Trump Administration disseminates on Truth Social through its official accounts can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the suit reads.

Harp is named as defendant, as the lawsuit recognizes her as “the primary White House staffer responsible” for posting for Trump on Truth Social.

“President Trump and members of his administration are exploiting their offices to benefit a private company owned by the President, his family members, and allies,” said Samuel Davis, an attorney at Gerstein Harrow, LLP working on the suit. “This brazen scheme is illegal many times over and is an affront to the basic principle that the government exists to serve the people, not to enrich cronies and insiders.”

On Monday, the city of San Francisco followed up with its own lawsuit, arguing that Truth API is a “corrupt business scheme” that violates federal laws against insider trading as well as California’s Unfair Competition Law. That lawsuit targets Trump Media & Technology group and does not mention Harp specifically.

Trump has yet to respond to news of either lawsuit.

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Trump Lashes Out at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins for Covering His U.N. Speech

Trump yelled at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at the United Nations, saying she shouldn’t be there.

Donald Trump yells at the press at the United Nations
Donald Trump yells at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as he arrives at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22.
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump yells at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins as he arrives at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 22.

President Trump attempted to keep CNN from covering his speech at the U.N. General Assembly Tuesday.

When he arrived at the U.N. building in New York, Trump told off CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, saying, “You shouldn’t be here.”

“You should not be here covering me. You said you weren’t going to cover me, you shouldn’t be covering me,” Trump continued.

Collins tried to ask Trump about recent CNN polling showing two-thirds of Americans don’t think that the U.S. is winning the war with Iran, and when he thinks the war will end, but he ignored her. Collins later pointed out to viewers that CNN was credentialed by the U.N. and would be covering Trump’s speech regardless of the president’s White House ban on CNN, Politico, and MS NOW.

The television press pool, made up of Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN, announced Monday that they would suspend their broadcasts of Trump, leaving conservative outlet Real America’s Voice as the only American TV outlet credentialed by the White House to cover Trump’s speech at the United Nations.

“This is to advise that, effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the president,” Fox News’s Bryan Boughton, who serves as television pool chair, said Monday. “This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”

CNN, Politico, and MS NOW are suing the president over the ban, but that doesn’t mean they will cease reporting about Trump altogether. He doesn’t seem to understand that, probably hoping that the ban and boycott mean he won’t be challenged and there won’t be anything critical published about him. Trump has continuously attacked the free press and ignored the First Amendment to the Constitution throughout his political career, but journalists have not been silenced.

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