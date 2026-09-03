Trump’s Vile Campaign to Link Trans People and Political Violence

Don’t mistake this publication for science. Functionally, it has more in common with the president’s anti-trans and anti-left executive orders than it does with any scientific paper subject to peer review. Its authors position the report as an intervention, countering existing literature that regards “opposition towards ‘gender affirming’ norms” as “a symptom of prejudice,” as well as challenging work that “assumed” that “authoritarianism was primarily a right-wing phenomenon.” This is not much more than a lightly sourced remix of common right-wing talking points, amounting to the same old thing: Have you considered that the right are unfairly painted as bigots, when it’s the left that are the real aggressors?

It makes sense that in commissioning this report, then, HHS turned to think-tank fellows whose other work aligns with the administration’s goals, specifically its broad campaign to characterize the left—and queer and trans people, in particular—as a security threat or as domestic terrorists. One of the authors, Colin Wright, hails from both the right-wing Manhattan Institute and the anti-trans group Genspect’s own think tank, the Killarney Group. Genspect is a leading player in an international network of anti-trans groups known for using pseudoscience to undermine efforts to protect the health and rights of trans people. Another report author, Joel Finkelstein, is the co-founder of the Network Contagion Research Institute, or NCRI, which has repeatedly sought to link the left with ”extremism,” including by espousing false equivalencies between political violence from the left and the right. Finkelstein is the only author disclosed as an NCRI affiliate, but the three other authors have co-authored previous NCRI reports (such as “The Corruption of the American Mind” and “Instructing Animosity: How DEI Pedagogy Produces the Hostile Attribution Bias”). However, they are identified in the HHS report only as being affiliated with Rutgers University—with which NCRI is itself affiliated.

It is not surprising, given these authors, that the report recalls earlier Network Contagion Research Institute work; as respectably as it may be packaged, it delivers content ready to drive right-wing news cycles. One 2024 NCRI report warned that diversity, equity, and inclusion programs “may implicitly or explicitly characterize members of so-called ‘dominant’ groups—or those who disagree with ‘anti-oppressive,’ ‘anti-racist,’ or contemporary ‘anti-fascist’ frameworks—as oppressive, racist, or fascist.” (Four of the five authors of the HHS report worked on that one.) Another NCRI report on “militant anarcho-socialist networks” from 2020, which shares two co-authors with the HHS report, included subheads like, “ACAB-LINKED MEMES APPEAR WITH CLEAR CALLS FOR VIOLENCE VIRTUALLY AND ARE USED TO SYMBOLICALLY OUST STATE AUTHORITY AND MARK TERRITORY IN THE REAL WORLD.” (ACAB, of course, is international shorthand for “All Cops Are Bastards.”) Lately, NCRI has accused the Democratic Socialists of America of being a “foreign agent”—dovetailing nicely with Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s own attempts to drag DSA into his vintage midcentury anti-Communist crusade.