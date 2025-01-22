Trump’s Assault on Trans Rights Has Begun. Here’s What to Watch For.

Of course, the office of the presidency cannot control what we think and believe about gender or who gets to define gender. Neither the rhetoric about battling “gender ideology,” nor the order’s decree that there are two sexes, male and female, which are determined “biologically,” can be considered new; neither is likening trans people to sexual predators, nor is claiming the definition of “woman” is under threat, All this is now old-hat anti-trans rhetoric and policy language. LGBTQ+ legal experts and advocates correctly anticipated much of what the order would contain, and for months have been preparing strategies to respond.

Putting aside much of the vague concern in the order about “gender ideology,” there are some directives in the order that could result in concrete changes in the lives of trans and nonbinary people. These changes would not be the result of Trump’s order alone; rather, they would be the decisions each federal agency takes to implement these directives. Their decisions would not all be evident immediately.

One of the most significant changes for any trans person concerns identity documents issued by the federal government: passports (issued by the Department of State) and social security cards (issued by the Social Security Administration). If agencies implement the order, they would be impeding people’s ability to change the gender marker on federal identity documents. Anything one needs these documents for, especially if one doesn’t have state-issued identity documents with a correct gender marker, would also be affected (if you have a driver’s license issued by a state, for example, that is not directly affected by this order). All of these changes in policy would have to survive legal challenges. Past litigation, like that which established the “X” gender marker, might also help in any legal fight to restrict federal identity documents for trans and nonbinary people.