There is little doubt that the ban, one of many anti-trans bills taken up by the Idaho state legislature in this year’s session, was meant to criminalize the mere presence of a trans person in any public bathroom in the state, including restrooms in private businesses, with penalties ranging from one to five years in jail or prison. “If you’re trans, this creates a crime for who you are,” said state Senator James Ruchti, who opposed the ban. Those supporting it claimed that transgender people do not exist, that trans women specifically are “men” and “need to be treated as such.”

The Idaho case offers a particularly clear example of the animus behind these laws, as well as how expansive their harm can be. The ban is not confined to the bathroom; it extends to nearly every facet of public life. “HB 752’s shadow will endanger my ability to operate effectively in my job,” said Amelia Milette, one of the plaintiffs, in a statement provided by Lambda Legal to The New Republic. She is 50 years old, has lived in Idaho for her whole life, and has had her job for nine years. “In my role, I travel to multiple offices and locations, so I can’t anticipate what restrooms I’ll have access to on a daily basis. If I don’t have access to a restroom I can use safely and without disruption while working with a client, I will have to interrupt my work to find one and I may encounter confusion and discrimination.” Diego Fable, another plaintiff, also risks repercussions in his employment. The 32-year-old, who has lived in Idaho for 10 years, plans to move out of state if the ban goes into effect; he could keep his job, but if he becomes an out-of-state worker, his employer will classify him as a contractor, a designation that will affect his benefits and job protections.

Employment issues, Milette said, “are just the thinnest edge of what is on the horizon for transgender individuals, like me, in Idaho.” The ban also risks isolating an already isolated community. While living in Idaho, Fable has “enjoyed hikes put together for the queer community,” he said in a statement to TNR, as well as “birding every day in Boise’s vibrant parks and green spaces.” In anticipation of the ban going into effect, he said, “I’ve begun scouting bathrooms I pass by recently, but I fear how others would respond if I were to use the women’s restroom in a public park as a transgender man. It would be safest to stay home—which sounds pretty miserable for me. I would rather be out enjoying the birds as I always have, without all this extra anxiety foisted on me by this law.”