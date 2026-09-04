MAGA Dimwit James Comer Blurts Out Bombshell: Trump Badly Screwing GOP

Comer’s revelation came during a discussion on Fox about the news that MAGA Inc. has spent little on midterm races out of the pot of $400 million it had raised as of July 31. Comer—a senior Republican who chairs the House Oversight Committee—said he hopes Trump’s PAC will spend more on GOP contests going forward.

“We’re going to need every penny of it,” Comer said. He carefully suggested he’s in no way criticizing Trump. Instead, he praised the president, insisting he’s “managed” his super PAC money “well” by not yet spending it on House races, supposedly to hold it for the home stretch.

But—by specifically clarifying that small donors are giving to Trump’s super PAC rather than to GOP incumbents and candidates—Comer shed light on a deeper way that Trump is screwing his party. Here’s why: If small donors are giving to MAGA Inc. to the exclusion of Republicans, it’s in no small part because Trump is helping make that happen.