U.S. Ally Warns It Can No Longer Trust Trump’s America

The Belgian document called for a “thorough re-evaluation of the relation between the European Union and Belgium on the one hand, and the U.S. on the other hand.” It argued that the current political dynamics in the United States were “likely to compromise several vital interests of Belgium and the European Union.

The document maintained that engagement with the Trump administration was “indispensable,” but also acknowledged that it was mostly a lost cause. The document advised that a dialogue with levels below the federal government should be “significantly reinforced,” that discussions should be held with Democratic opposition, and that Belgian officials should focus on “identifying the new generations of bipartisan elites that could play a role in tomorrow’s America.”

The document was produced around the same time that the Trump administration issued its controversial 2025 National Security Strategy, which showed a clear ideological shift to implicitly condemn centrist and liberal governments in Europe, and boost the right-wing groups that opposed them, warning them to curb immigration or risk “civilizational erasure.”