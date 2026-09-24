MAGA Congressman Takes Page Out of Trump’s Book on Media Ban

Yet Spicuzza wasn’t the only journalist that Tiffany tried to silence. Journal Sentinel reporter Laura Schulte wrote on X that she had been similarly informed by the Republican’s campaign just last week that she “wouldn’t be let into events if [she] wasn’t a fair reporter. “

“Earlier this week, Tiffany said all reporters would be let into his events, even me, when he was asked about Trump’s ban on TV stations,” Schulte continued. “Now they’re blocking my colleague.”

The power play was clearly influenced by what happened at the White House last week, when Trump barred CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from reporting at the executive mansion. The trio of outlets immediately filed a lawsuit against the administration to undo the ban. In the days since, more than 49 news organizations from across the country have signed on to an amicus brief to defend their colleagues and competitors’ First Amendment rights. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly reinstated the outlets’ access Thursday. It will last for two weeks while the legal case makes its way through the courts.