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MAGA Congressman Takes Page Out of Trump’s Book on Media Ban

Gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany blocked a reporter from one of his events.

Representative Tom Tiffany raises a finger while speaking at a podium
Mark Schiefelbein/AFP/Getty Images

The president’s unprecedented decision to ban members of the press have inspired his political disciples.

Mary Spicuzza, a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was barred from covering Representative Tom Tiffany’s gubernatorial campaign stop in Milwaukee on Thursday. 

The Pulitzer finalist’s crime? Investigating Tiffany’s alleged tax fraud. Spicuzza has also reported on Tiffany’s various policy positions, including his choice to play dumb about Donald Trump’s scheme to limit mail-in voting, as well as Tiffany’s billionaire-funded campaign.

Being a good journalist and holding a public figure to account was apparently tantamount to being a “liberal activist” in the eyes of the Wisconsin Republican. Tiffany’s campaign communications account tried to explain away its ban against Spicuzza, stating that the campaign had permitted a Journal Sentinel photographer to cover the event, and that Tiffany welcomes “all balanced journalists across Wisconsin.”

However, just hours earlier, the campaign account had apparently deemed the Journal Sentinel balanced enough to cite it against a critic claiming that Tiffany had given local data centers a $68 billion tax break.

Another Journal Sentinel reporter, Jessie Opoien, took to X to defend her colleague, writing that Spicuzza is “a fair reporter and a good person who takes her job seriously, and that’s true of our whole team.”

Tiffany’s campaign spit back, responding to Opoien that if Spicuzza’s coverage “is truly balanced and ‘fair,’ why has she written MULTIPLE negative headlines about Tom and ZERO negative headlines about David Crowley since August? How is that balanced journalism?”

But in doing so, Tiffany’s team revealed a wild degree of ignorance regarding basic journalistic practices. Journalists don’t balance their coverage by writing an equal number of positive or negative stories about public figures. They provide a public service by uncovering hidden truths,  holding public figures responsible for their actions, and sharing accurate and verifiable information with their audiences.

Yet Spicuzza wasn’t the only journalist that Tiffany tried to silence. Journal Sentinel reporter Laura Schulte wrote on X that she had been similarly informed by the Republican’s campaign just last week that she “wouldn’t be let into events if [she] wasn’t a fair reporter. “

“Earlier this week, Tiffany said all reporters would be let into his events, even me, when he was asked about Trump’s ban on TV stations,” Schulte continued. “Now they’re blocking my colleague.”

The power play was clearly influenced by what happened at the White House last week, when Trump barred CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from reporting at the executive mansion. The trio of outlets immediately filed a lawsuit against the administration to undo the ban. In the days since, more than 49 news organizations from across the country have signed on to an amicus brief to defend their colleagues and competitors’ First Amendment rights. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly reinstated the outlets’ access Thursday. It will last for two weeks while the legal case makes its way through the courts.

Trump has made it his mission since he first descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 to sow public distrust in America’s news institutions. Time and again he has said the less-than-devotional coverage of his political campaigns, his fraudulent business practices, his dubious personal connections, and his presidential administrations are tantamount to “fake news.”

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Republican Sheriff Ordered to Return Thousands of Ballots He Stole

Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco reportedly stole more than half a million ballots.

Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco looks back as he stands at a podium
Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco
Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin/Getty Images
Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco

The California Supreme Court ordered Republican Sheriff Chad Bianco in Riverside County, California, to return ballots that he illegally seized from election officials.

The New York Times reports that Bianco took about 650,000 ballots cast in California’s 2025 special election on congressional redistricting, as part of an investigation into voter fraud that California officials called baseless. The court had already ordered Bianco to end his investigation in April while it considered the state’s case against him, and on Thursday the court ruled in two cases that the sheriff lacked the authority to take the ballots.

“I would underscore the seriousness of the violation here. This is not a case involving a few documents,” Associate Justice Goodwin H. Liu wrote in a concurrent opinion. “It involves the unlawful removal and handling by armed deputies of over 1,000 boxes of documents—and not just any documents, but the most precious documents of the citizenry in a democracy: their votes.”

Bianco claims that he received complaints from county residents that the vote count from last year’s election didn’t match the number of ballots received. The alleged discrepancy would not have affected the outcome of Proposition 50, which passed with 64 percent approval and allowed California to redraw its congressional districts to favor Democrats.

The sheriff happened to be running for governor of California at the time he began his investigation, but finished fourth in June’s primary election, failing to qualify for November’s general election. Bianco was unrepentant on Thursday, attacking Attorney General Rob Bonta, who brought one of the cases against him.

“This is about an attorney general who believes that he can stop an investigatory process into something that he doesn’t want us to know the answer to, and that was not the intention of our Founding Fathers,” Bianco said. “That was not the intention of the writers of our Constitution.”

President Trump has fueled election fraud conspiracies in the Republican Party for years, and anytime his followers don’t like election results, they attack the results as fraudulent or rigged. Bianco is one of many Republicans who keep demonstrating that these accusations are in fact confessions.

With the president and GOP polling at record lows, November’s results could have many conservatives crying foul because they can’t fathom losing. Hopefully, the courts will withstand their attempts to undermine the coming votes.

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DHS Witch Hunt Falls Apart as It Can’t Name a Single Noncitizen Voter

The Department of Homeland Security said it found 16,000 noncitizen voters in one state—but didn’t get a single name right.

xEarlier this summer, the Trump administration claimed that there were more than 15,000 noncitizens voting on Nevada’s voter rolls. Last month, that number shrunk to 185. Now, it’s zero—a perfect example of the administration’s frantic, fraught effort to find voter fraud that doesn’t exist. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in July that he found 15,903 noncitizen voters on Nevada’s voter rolls. The New York Times on Thursday reported that a follow-up meeting between DHS officials and Nevada election officers revealed that the number was wildly incorrect. “So what you’re saying is the 15,000 number has not been vetted?” Nevada Secretary of State Chief Deputy C. Murphy Hebert asked in the August meeting. “I probably wouldn’t use the sentence, ‘It hasn’t been vetted,’” Homeland Security Secretary Kimberley Vogt said. “Because definitely we’ve done something with it to get down to 15,000. So I wouldn’t say that. But it hasn’t had a full manual review of each one.” She also stated that they were not saying that only 185 people on the voter roll were noncitizens, but that those 185 definitely were. But that was wrong, too. “As for the 185 individuals, our records indicate that they were citizens,” Nevada Deputy Attorney General Greg Ott wrote in a letter to DHS this week. “You have provided nothing of substance to suggest otherwise.” Nevada election operators say they are still waiting for the list of 15,903 noncitizens, which DHS has now lowered to 6,218. But even that number may be inaccurate due to DHS’s use of “voter case numbers.” “The number also doesn’t tell us whether an individual was born in the United States, naturalized, derived citizenship through a parent, or holds any particular immigration status,” Nevada Deputy Attorney General Greg Ott wrote. “A number that matches a voter record thus establishes only that a number exists in, or once existed in, a voter registration system.” These baseless claims—and their debunkings—may very well be happening in other states in the Trump administration's voter fraud witch hunt.
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin

Earlier this summer, the Trump administration claimed that there were more than 15,000 noncitizens voting on Nevada’s voter rolls. Last month, that number shrank to 185. Now it’s zero—a perfect example of the administration’s frantic, fraught effort to find voter fraud that doesn’t exist.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in July that he found 15,903 noncitizen voters on Nevada’s voter rolls. The New York Times on Thursday reported that a follow-up meeting between DHS officials and Nevada election officers revealed that the number was wildly incorrect.

“So what you’re saying is the 15,000 number has not been vetted?” Nevada Secretary of State Chief Deputy C. Murphy Hebert asked in the August meeting.

“I probably wouldn’t use the sentence, ‘It hasn’t been vetted,’” Homeland Security Secretary Kimberley Vogt said. “Because definitely we’ve done something with it to get down to 15,000. So I wouldn’t say that. But it hasn’t had a full manual review of each one.” She also stated that they were not saying that only 185 people on the voter roll were noncitizens, but that those 185 definitely were. But that was wrong too.

“As for the 185 individuals, our records indicate that they were citizens,” Nevada Deputy Attorney General Greg Ott wrote in a letter to DHS this week. “You have provided nothing of substance to suggest otherwise.”

Nevada election operators say they are still waiting for the list of 15,903 noncitizens, which DHS has now lowered to 6,218. But even that number may be inaccurate due to DHS’s use of “voter case numbers.”

“The number also doesn’t tell us whether an individual was born in the United States, naturalized, derived citizenship through a parent, or holds any particular immigration status,” Nevada Deputy Attorney General Greg Ott wrote. “A number that matches a voter record thus establishes only that a number exists in, or once existed in, a voter registration system.”

These baseless claims—and their debunking—may very well be happening in other states in the Trump administration’s voter fraud witch hunt.

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MAGA Senator Goes on Crazed Posting Spree About Furries

You read that right.

Senator Tommy Tuberville gestures and speaks during a committee hearing
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

With just weeks until the midterm elections, Senator Tommy Tuberville, who hopes to be Alabama’s next governor, is ignoring voter concerns to descend into a bizarre anti-furry frenzy.

In a series of social media posts Thursday, Tuberville refused to back down from his outrageous claims that many airline pilots, flight attendants, and air traffic controllers are part of a community of adults who pretend to be animals that have sex with each other.

“I know the deranged Democrats don’t like the fact that I called out the insane FURRY CULTURE this week. But the truth is, there is an ALARMING number of these DERANGED people working in our airline industry,” the Alabama Republican wrote on X. “Don’t believe me? Just a few months ago, PILOTS were MEOWING and BARKING at each other over the radio at DCA.”

Tuberville included a link to an NBC report from April that featured audio of two pilots doing just that: meowing and barking. (The report indicates the pilots were just joking around.)

In another post, Tuberville complained about an “Aviation Furs Meet-up” at the Furry Migration convention in Minneapolis earlier this month. “Ask yourself … would you be comfortable with a MENTALLY ILL FURRY being your pilot?” he wrote on X.

Tuberville’s anti-furry frenzy began during an address on the Senate floor Wednesday. “Lord help us. It’s terrifying when you think about this,” Tuberville said. “When you walk onto a commercial flight, it’s possible that the pilot flying your plane could have a deranged fetish of dressing up like an animal.”

The Alabama Republican falsely claimed there was a disturbing trend of violence on the left, specifically stemming from transgender people and furries—and mentioned Tyler Robinson and Thomas Crooks as examples (neither man is trans, nor have they given any indication of being a furry).

It should go without saying that being transgender has nothing to do with being a furry, and being transgender and/or a furry has nothing to do with political violence. In reality, right-wing attacks account for the majority of domestic terrorism, and most mass shootings are committed by white cisgender men. Tuberville’s comments only serve to antagonize transgender people and sexual minorities, who are already targets for the Trump administration.

Similarly, his claims of a secret furry community embedded within the airline industry are unsubstantiated.

Meanwhile, Tuberville has faced widespread criticism for sidelining actual issues.

As the average price of diesel reached $6.15 in Alabama this week, Tuberville claimed that prices had been high before, would go up and down, and insisted that “people will deal with it.”

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Senate Republicans Refuse to Rein in Trump’s Iran War Again

Only four Republicans voted for the measure, as two Democrats ensured that wasn’t enough.

Capitol building
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

Senate Republicans have once again refused to rein in President Trump’s war on Iran, voting 49–50 to block a war powers resolution on Thursday, choosing to allow the president to continue his $45 billion failed effort.

The razor-thin margin saw four Republicans vote against the president’s war: Senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, and Thom Tillis. Senator John Fetterman was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution, while Democratic Senator Angela Alsobrooks missed the vote, ensuring that four Republican votes was not enough to sink the resolution.

The last time the Senate attempted to pass the Iran war powers resolution, in June, Trump yelled at Republican Senator Bill Cassidy afterward for breaking ranks—and he subsequently changed his vote, sinking the resolution. The war has gotten even worse since then, with gas prices still high, the Strait of Hormuz still closed, and sailors trying to commit suicide—all as midterms draw near. Still, many Republicans are boisterous and confident about the war, even as the vast majority of Americans are not.

The measure is largely symbolic, and yet most Republicans still did not want to vote in favor.

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