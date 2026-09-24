MAGA Congressman Takes Page Out of Trump’s Book on Media Ban
Gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany blocked a reporter from one of his events.
The president’s unprecedented decision to ban members of the press have inspired his political disciples.
Mary Spicuzza, a reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was barred from covering Representative Tom Tiffany’s gubernatorial campaign stop in Milwaukee on Thursday.
The Pulitzer finalist’s crime? Investigating Tiffany’s alleged tax fraud. Spicuzza has also reported on Tiffany’s various policy positions, including his choice to play dumb about Donald Trump’s scheme to limit mail-in voting, as well as Tiffany’s billionaire-funded campaign.
Being a good journalist and holding a public figure to account was apparently tantamount to being a “liberal activist” in the eyes of the Wisconsin Republican. Tiffany’s campaign communications account tried to explain away its ban against Spicuzza, stating that the campaign had permitted a Journal Sentinel photographer to cover the event, and that Tiffany welcomes “all balanced journalists across Wisconsin.”
However, just hours earlier, the campaign account had apparently deemed the Journal Sentinel balanced enough to cite it against a critic claiming that Tiffany had given local data centers a $68 billion tax break.
Another Journal Sentinel reporter, Jessie Opoien, took to X to defend her colleague, writing that Spicuzza is “a fair reporter and a good person who takes her job seriously, and that’s true of our whole team.”
Tiffany’s campaign spit back, responding to Opoien that if Spicuzza’s coverage “is truly balanced and ‘fair,’ why has she written MULTIPLE negative headlines about Tom and ZERO negative headlines about David Crowley since August? How is that balanced journalism?”
But in doing so, Tiffany’s team revealed a wild degree of ignorance regarding basic journalistic practices. Journalists don’t balance their coverage by writing an equal number of positive or negative stories about public figures. They provide a public service by uncovering hidden truths, holding public figures responsible for their actions, and sharing accurate and verifiable information with their audiences.
Yet Spicuzza wasn’t the only journalist that Tiffany tried to silence. Journal Sentinel reporter Laura Schulte wrote on X that she had been similarly informed by the Republican’s campaign just last week that she “wouldn’t be let into events if [she] wasn’t a fair reporter. “
“Earlier this week, Tiffany said all reporters would be let into his events, even me, when he was asked about Trump’s ban on TV stations,” Schulte continued. “Now they’re blocking my colleague.”
The power play was clearly influenced by what happened at the White House last week, when Trump barred CNN, MS NOW, and Politico from reporting at the executive mansion. The trio of outlets immediately filed a lawsuit against the administration to undo the ban. In the days since, more than 49 news organizations from across the country have signed on to an amicus brief to defend their colleagues and competitors’ First Amendment rights. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly reinstated the outlets’ access Thursday. It will last for two weeks while the legal case makes its way through the courts.
Trump has made it his mission since he first descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower in 2015 to sow public distrust in America’s news institutions. Time and again he has said the less-than-devotional coverage of his political campaigns, his fraudulent business practices, his dubious personal connections, and his presidential administrations are tantamount to “fake news.”