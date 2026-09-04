The United States no longer wants to admit immigrants except maybe if they’re highly-educated and therefore able to put Kamala Harris voters out of work. That may qualify you for an H-1B temporary visa or an EB-1 “Einstein visa,” both of which are reserved for individuals of exceptional talent (or, in the case of fashion models, exceptional hotness; in her youth the Slovenia-born First Lady scored one of each). Otherwise, you’re probably out of luck.

Measured according to numbers (though not according to human suffering) Trump’s crackdown on immigration has been a much more significant nativist policy than Trump’s mass deportations. Trump has kept out about twice as many foreign-born people as he’s kicked out, and maybe more. The theory is that reducing the number of foreign-born workers will increase employment for native-born workers. Trump’s immigration czar, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, is conducting a brutal human experiment to prove this hypothesis correct. But the findings (assuming Herr Doktor Miller ever looks at them) must be a terrible disappointment, because employment for native-born Americans has been going down.

Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, observed last month that since Trump took office, employment among native-born workers has fallen while employment among foreign-born workers has risen. When Trump re-entered the White House, employment for Team Furr’ner was actually lower than for Team ‘Murrcan. But Trump and Miller reversed that. During the past year employment among foreign-born workers has been higher than for native-born workers. That’s probably because the White House’s xenophobic policies increase demand for those foreign-born workers who remain in the United States (and are therefore available to perform jobs that native-born workers, it turns out, really don’t want).