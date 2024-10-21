How the Press Memory-Holed Trump’s Pandemic Train Wreck

The Trump White House, of course, was even less willing to acknowledge the crisis than the Trump CDC. One of the disease experts profiled in Lewis’s book put it bluntly: “Trump was a comorbidity.” This is one of those truths that was glaringly obvious at the time (it probably lost Trump the election) but was largely forgotten after, not only by the public (which, repeating a pattern that followed the 1918 influenza outbreak, dropped the episode down the memory hole) but, more exasperatingly, by the press. To the extent we remember Covid at all, it as an act of a vengeful God. It somehow isn’t cricket to recall that by the time Trump left office Covid had claimed more than 100,000 lives that might have been saved with better presidential leadership; that there were 2.7 million fewer jobs than when Trump started; and that (as a result of Covid lockdowns) murders had spiked to their highest level since the crime-ridden 1990s.

We certainly can’t excuse Trump from any Covid responsibility if we’re going to hold Biden (and Harris) responsible for the inflation spike, as Trump does. That inflation run-up was caused almost entirely by Covid disruptions of the international supply chain. Even if you want to attribute the inflation spike to excessive stimulus spending in Biden’s 2021 American Rescue Act (the consensus is that it played at best a small role), that measure was also necessitated by Covid—and besides, Trump passed two gigantic stimulus bills of his own. Biden had no more influence over inflation policy than Trump did; both were dependent on an independent Federal Reserve (whose chair was appointed by Trump!).

Yet when Harris was asked, in her debate against Trump, whether Americans were better off than they were four years earlier, she couldn’t bring herself to knock that softball out of the park. Are you crazy? she should have said. Four years ago, morgues were stacking corpses in the street and unemployment shot up to 14.7 percent! Even after that spike, this clown left office with unemployment at 6.3 percent, nearly two percentage points higher than it is today! You’re goddamned right Americans are better off today. Ask me something hard!