The Next Front in Trump’s War Against Immigrants

“They said in the preamble to the new rule, basically, ‘We think a lot of people are going to drop off of public benefits, even some people who might not be affected by this rule,’ and yet they made the choice not to provide any clarity,” said Julia Gelatt, associate director of the U.S. Immigration Policy Program at the Migration Policy Institute. As an example, she pointed out that the rule does not make clear, if an applicant has a U.S. citizen child and that child qualifies for SNAP benefits, “‘do I get double-dinged if they receive that SNAP and less punished if they don’t, or is it just the low income is enough and the actual receipt doesn’t make any difference?’ I don’t think we actually know that right now, and all of that vagueness is going to amplify the chilling effect.”

Just because someone gets a denial based on public charge does not mean that that decision is final. While no applicants were in the end prevented from reaching status during the last go-around, the same analysis notes that three denials were issued before the cases were reopened and approved. People who are denied residency are able to petition for reconsideration or just reapply. In rare cases, they might even be able to file suit over a denial. Often, USCIS does not deny cases outright, but issues a so-called notice of intent to deny, which then allows an applicant to find and submit additional evidence supporting their case, which in this case would likely entail additional financial sponsors.

This is, however, all a hassle that not everyone is going to be willing or able to navigate. The already-substantial paperwork burdens that all people seeking to obtain legal status through the immigration system endure are only getting more overwhelming; low-income immigrants using public benefits are already less likely to have access to sponsors; and every additional legal step means more money for attorneys, more application fees, and more uncertainty. It is a weaponized time tax to fulfill the administration’s objectives of reducing immigration and making the remaining immigrant population into a permanent underclass via their own fear and administrative hurdles that are technically but not necessarily functionally surmountable.