One Year After Charlie Kirk’s Death, How Did Everyone Get It So Wrong?

“You want us to live in fear? We will not live in fear. But you will live in exile,” Miller concluded.

This threat became the right’s rhetorical marching order for the next year. What followed was a frantic, McCarthyist campaign that led to hundreds of people getting fired or disciplined for expressing their First Amendment right, a renewed federal attack on the so-called “radical left,” and the whitewashing of Kirk as a normal guy who just wanted to talk tough subjects with everyday Americans with civility and in good faith—all of which looks funny in the light, 365 days later.

In just the two months following Kirk’s death last September, more than 600 people were punished in some way by their employers for their online comments about Kirk. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission biologist Brittney Brown was fired after the conservative Libs of TikTok X account sent a mere repost of hers to her boss. It read, “They care exactly as much [about the shooting of Kirk] as charlie kirk cared about children being shot in their classrooms, which is to say, not at all.” Austin Peay State University professor Darren Michael was fired after posting an old article on something Kirk himself said: “Charlie Kirk Says Gun Deaths ‘Unfortunately’ Worth it to Keep 2nd Amendment.” The Washington Post’s Karen Attiah was fired for criticizing gun violence and posting a racist quote of Kirk’s, and retired Tennessee police officer Larry Bushart was actually thrown in jail for reposting a quote from Trump saying America needed to “get over” the 2024 Perry High School mass shooting. “Seems relevant today …” Bushart commented.