Black Washington Post Journalist Says She Was Fired Over Charlie Kirk

Attiah also noted that her firing, as the last Black opinion columnist at the Post, reflected a greater trend of reactionary, anti-DEI policy that has been reaffirmed by the Trump administration’s culture war on woke, “a historical pattern as dangerous as it is shameful—and tragic,” she wrote.

This comes as many on the online right try (with some success) to attack and censure anyone they see speaking ill of Kirk, even if it just entails reposting the countless wildly offensive and inaccurate things he said while he was alive. This shows once again that the right wing’s ideology has never been one of free speech in America, no matter how much they say it is.

From McCarthyism to the backlash against the Dixie Chicks, to this current witch hunt, it’s clear that the right is far more sensitive than it has portrayed itself to be. That’s why it’s crashing out over people like Attiah and others rightly pointing out that Kirk’s legacy is one of bigotry and contempt, not one that should be held up as some shining example of political discourse.