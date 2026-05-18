Making Sense of the Supreme Court’s Mifepristone Ruling

Thirteen states currently ban abortion at any point in a pregnancy, according to the Guttmacher Institute, while an additional seven states ban it at some point before the first 18 weeks of gestation. One of those twenty states is Louisiana, which has been among the most aggressive in the Union towards outlawing abortion. It is a felony offense to provide abortion drugs to someone in Louisiana.

Until recently, patients who sought mifepristone had to obtain it in person from a pharmacy after getting a prescription. The Food and Drug Administration changed the regulatory requirements in 2023—after Dobbs, it should be noted—to allow the drug to be distributed by mail instead. The Trump administration has also opened a formal review of mifepristone regulations in general, though it is not clear when it will conclude or what changes (if any) it will seek.

Last October, Louisiana also filed a federal lawsuit against the FDA to challenge the legality of the 2023 rule change. The state claimed that the agency had relied upon flawed data when making the change and argued that the new rule had led to illegal abortions in Louisiana. The FDA countered that it was reviewing mifepristone’s regulatory status, but argued that the status quo should remain in effect while that review takes place. Two of the drug’s manufacturers, Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro, also intervened in the lawsuit on the FDA’s side.