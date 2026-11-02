An Economist’s Plan to Fight Fascism Through Lower Prices

But Roosevelt’s New Deal did not lead to disaster. It was fabulously successful at stamping out the fascist sentiments that were gaining ground in the United States, just as they were in Germany and elsewhere in the early 1930s. Indeed, the New Deal made Roosevelt the most popular president we’ve ever had. And his administration’s direction of industrial outputs and prices during World War II—through the War Production Board and the Office of Price Administration—was so effective that living standards for Americans actually rose during wartime, an unheard-of achievement.

For a few decades, at least, it became almost impossible to argue with a straight face that the state can’t act to improve outcomes for common people—because everyone had just collectively experienced it doing exactly that. But this consensus was attacked, weakened, and ultimately displaced over the following half-century by Polanyi’s fascist virus. Perhaps the best embodiment of this new market fundamentalism was Friedrich Hayek’s The Road to Serfdom, which was published in 1944 and became a bible for right-wing movements in the 1970s and right-wing governments in the 1980s. Hayek makes a classic slippery-slope argument, insisting that the only legitimate role for the state is to enforce our subordination to the market—which in practice means subordination to the owners of capital—as any further intervention will lead inevitably toward totalitarianism. As John Maynard Keynes, the most famous economist of his day, wrote in a letter to Hayek after reading The Road to Serfdom in 1944, “You are trying to persuade us that so soon as one moves an inch in the planned direction you are necessarily launched on the slippery path which will lead you in due course over the precipice.”

This is, of course, kindergarten-level reasoning: If you do one little thing I don’t like, the whole world will end. But it’s an extremely convenient analytical framework for economic elites, who do not want democratic states horning in on their God-given right to control our jobs, our lives, and our society. And so—starting as a partisan revolution under Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, and solidifying as a bipartisan consensus under Tony Blair and Bill Clinton in the 1990s—this kindergarten-level approach to the world became an unquestionable economic orthodoxy, so indisputable in elite circles that the authors of “neutral” Econ 101 textbooks could wax poetic about disaster profiteering and think nothing of it.