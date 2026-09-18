Gavin Newsom’s Data Center Plans May Cost Him the Native Vote

But the pending data center legislation cuts against this established trend. Today, tribes receive no mention in State Senator Steve Padilla’s own account of what these bills do. He describes them as protecting ratepayers and communities from an industry he says shouldn’t get “zero regulation.” But nowhere in that framing, or the bills themselves, do the words “Native American,” “Indigenous,” or “government-to-government” appear. That’s notable given his own district: Padilla represents Imperial County, home to the Fort Yuma Quechan and Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians, where a proposed one million-square-foot data center on former farmland is now tied up in litigation over exactly the kind of issue that environmental review consultation is supposed to strengthen.

It’s also one of the two California sites that a Next10–Santa Clara University study flagged as having the most acute overlap of water scarcity and social vulnerability from data center development. The county draws from the already-strained Colorado River, the identical water source at the center of decades of tribal water rights disputes in the region. The industry Padilla is trying to regulate is already generating the very fights for which his bills fail to account.

Neither bill closes the actual gap. S.B. 887 does actually close a real loophole: It bars data centers from using categorical exemptions to skip environmental review altogether, which should mean more projects, not fewer, run through the CEQA process that can trigger tribal consultation under A.B. 52. But A.B. 52 is only invoked if a tribe finds out about a project and requests review, project by project, tribe by tribe. Neither of the data center bills really builds anything like what the water bill accomplishes, which establishes a standing government-to-government consultation requirement, written into the statute itself, that isn’t contingent upon catching a filing in time. That the data center legislation closes a loophole is laudable; that it leaves the basic architecture of consultation exactly as passive as it’s always been is not.