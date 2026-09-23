Tech Bosses Warn U.N. AI Is “Risk to Humanity as a Whole”
The heads of Anthropic and OpenAI asked for global regulations on the industry.
Executives from America’s leading artificial intelligence firms are urging the United Nations to set global regulations for their burgeoning tech.
Both Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified before the U.N. Security Council Wednesday, imploring the international conference to police the industry before it grows out of control.
“If managed poorly, I even believe AI could be a risk to humanity as a whole,” said Amodei.
Altman explained that he believed there were two ways that AI progress could go “very badly” for humanity.
“First, we could lose control of the future to AI,” said the ChatGPT creator. “The risk is that it moves so fast that people can no longer follow what’s happening or intervene when needed.”
The other risk, Altman said, was that AI could unjustly concentrate power within a small cadre of people.
“No one person, or company, or country should be able to use the most powerful AI models to impose their worldview on everyone else,” he continued. “A company or country that believes only it can be trusted with this technology, can use that belief to justify almost anything else. We have to eject that logic even when it’s convenient.”
Yet that’s not how the U.S. president has approached the issue. Donald Trump has insisted that the U.S. dominate the technology, convinced that it will be the “Greatest Economic Development Engine in History,” and has been dismissive of Silicon Valley’s myriad warnings.
Trump has a lot to politically—and personally—gain from championing AI. Days into his second term, the president unveiled a $500 billion public-private venture to support AI development. The project was dubbed Stargate and backed by OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX, an AI investment firm owned by the United Arab Emirates.
Trump’s 2026 financial disclosures also revealed that he’s invested a sizable sum in tech companies pursuing AI projects, spending millions of dollars on stock purchases for Oracle, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet.
But Trump’s opinion on the matter is seriously at odds with that of the American public. Recent polling indicates that the vast majority of Americans, including Republicans, have no interest in permitting the tech industry to build AI facilities in their backyards. An August survey published by Heatmap revealed that 75 percent of the public opposes data center development in their communities.
And the rumors of AI’s deadly potential have some bite to them: Tech experts and European leaders are treating the concept of “killer robots” as more fact than fiction.