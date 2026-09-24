The Major Climate Lawsuit Kicking Off the Supreme Court’s Next Term

One sign that the companies face an uphill battle is the sheer terror emanating from their briefs, where they urge the justices to save them on what amount to policy-driven grounds, not legal ones. “Giving even a single jury the power to impose ruinous liability on selected members of the energy industry is a recipe for chaos,” they claimed in their brief for the justices. “Unleashing juries nationwide is a recipe for disaster. This misuse of the legal system cannot stand. State tort law is not the solution to global climate change.”

The oil companies’ overarching argument is fairly audacious. Climate change, they argued, “results from the accumulation of greenhouse gases emitted from every state in the nation and every nation in the world—emissions that cannot be unmixed and traced to their individual sources.” They effectively argue that because they and their products have caused damage everywhere, they cannot be held liable for it anywhere. The companies repeatedly emphasized that the problem is “inherently interstate and international.”

As a result, the lawsuit is a near-existential threat to the industry. “If claims such as Boulder’s are allowed to proceed, every political jurisdiction in the nation could bring a similar suit against any subset of the world’s fossil-fuel producers,” the companies told the justices in their brief. They warned that potential damages “in any one case could reach into the billions” and urged the justices to reject the risk of “potentially crushing monetary liability” if they lose in state court. (The companies avoided the word “existential” itself, perhaps because it would evoke the harms that climate change will cause without societal intervention.)