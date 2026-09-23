Woman Arrested, Dragged Away After Criticizing Flock at City Council
Two people were arrested at the city council meeting, including one who was pulled away mid-sentence.
A woman had her microphone turned off and was dragged away mid-sentence while speaking out against Flock cameras at a city council meeting in Springfield, Missouri.
Dozens of residents attended the Monday meeting regarding a resolution to review the city’s use of automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras—the majority of which are operated by the controversial Flock surveillance company. The city council voted 5-3 to advance the legislation, and the citizens present were asked to leave without having the chance to publicly comment, leading many of them to boo and protest as they were ushered out. One man was arrested.
Springfield resident Mia Heider later attempted to voice her opposition to Flock to Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag at a different point in the council meeting.
“Hello, my name is Mia Heider. I’m a Springfield, Missouri, constituent, and I’m here to oppose the usage of ALPR cameras, most commonly made by Flock Safety,” she said. “These cameras are not just surveillance—”
“I’m sorry ma’am,” Schrag said, interrupting Heider. She held up two middle fingers at him and continued on while a law enforcement officer approached her.
“They are an invasion of our privacy,” she said. The officer then grabbed her and placed her under arrest. Schrag concluded the council meeting immediately after.
The other Springfield resident arrested at the meeting was freelance photographer Noah Powell.
“Well, I said: ‘Jeff Schrag is a cuck.’ I said: ‘Fuck you Jeff.’ I said: ‘Worthless’ and then, also, the final thing I said was: ‘Jeff Schrag has a tiny, stinky, cock,’” Powell told 404 Media. “I just let myself get handcuffed and let them do whatever power trip they wanted to do. Got my ticket and left.”
There are currently 41 cameras being used by the Springfield Police Department to surveil residents. Last year, the city entered a five-year, $45,000-per-year contract with Flock for their ALPR cameras. This instance is one of many in the growing national resistance to Flock cameras, which have become prevalent in nearly every major U.S. city without any real kind of vote or democratic process. The “deflock” movement has seen multiple citizens tear down Flock cameras in their neighborhoods. Last week, hackers revealed that Flock cameras survey far more than just cars, intaking data on people walking, biking, and even zooming in on their bumper stickers, all without them knowing—giving even more cause to these protests.