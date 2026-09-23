Check Your Mail. JD Vance Might Have Cancelled Your Health Insurance.

When anyone, whether they use a broker or not, signs up for health insurance on one of the ACA marketplaces, the government chips in to subsidize their coverage if they fall within a certain income range, and sends those subsidies straight to the insurance companies. The government is supposed to verify the information, including income, used during sign-up, so what Vance announced the task force had done is, in fact, the government’s job. Vance and Oz announced they were continuing to investigate another 440,000 people.

It’s not clear how many of those kicked off their insurance were believed to be fraudulently enrolled, or enrolled but receiving subsidies they weren’t eligible for. In 2026, the income range for eligibility was about $16,000 to $64,000 for a single person. Sometimes there are innocent mistakes in reporting incomes as well as fraudulent activity, by brokers or others. Workers see their incomes change over the course of a year. If it turns out they earned too much and are no longer eligible for subsidies, then the government can claw those funds back through taxes. If they make too little, they should be signed up for Medicaid, except those who make too little and live in one of the 10 states that haven’t expanded Medicaid under the ACA can, and usually do, go uninsured.

When you look at how Vance’s task force is conducting this investigation, the whole effort becomes a bit questionable. The task force combed the enrollments for people with incomplete information or people who had not gone to the doctor or to a hospital to use their coverage, asked the insurance companies to reach out to them, and then disenroll them if they hadn’t heard back in 30 days.