How the Supreme Court Caused a Botched Execution in Tennessee

Pike’s fate is the inevitable by-product of the Supreme Court’s turn on the death penalty over the last decade or so. The high court has created a system where states are free to more or less experiment on prisoners while they’re killing them. Prisoners have virtually no legal recourse to challenge what can appear to be indistinguishable from torture. The justices not only rubber-stamp the states’ decisions but refuse to allow lower courts to second-guess them, as well.

The death penalty remains legal in more than half of the states, but it is only really practiced in a few of them. Sixteen states have executed prisoners over the past 10 years. Most of them have executed only a few people. Just five states—Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas—account for roughly three-quarters of the 170 executions since 2020. The federal government also briefly revived capital punishment under Trump during his first term, executing 13 people between July 2020 and January 2021.

When the Supreme Court briefly abolished the death penalty in 1972, one argument by the justices was that the system before Furman v. Georgia was too haphazard and random to pass constitutional muster. Justice Potter Stewart famously wrote in his concurring opinion in Furman that the old, arbitrary system of death sentences was “cruel and unusual in the same way that being struck by lightning is cruel and unusual.” That randomness persists today by geography rather than procedure: Some states are merely more enthusiastic for executions than others.