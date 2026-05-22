A Rare Win at the Supreme Court for a Death-Row Prisoner

“Those mentally retarded persons who meet the law’s requirements for criminal responsibility should be tried and punished when they commit crimes,” Justice John Paul Stevens wrote for the court, using the parlance of his time. “Because of their disabilities in areas of reasoning, judgment, and control of their impulses, however, they do not act with the level of moral culpability that characterizes the most serious adult criminal conduct. Moreover, their impairments can jeopardize the reliability and fairness of capital proceedings against mentally retarded defendants.”

The Atkins ruling did not specify the level of intellectual disability that could be permitted for an execution, nor did it spell out how to discern when someone met the constitutional threshold. Some death penalty states responded to Atkins by enacting a bright-line cutoff, typically at an IQ of 70. In 2014, the Supreme Court weighed in again by ruling that Florida could not execute a man whose IQ score had ranged between 71 and 80. This time, the court held that defendants must provide additional evidence of intellectual disability in “borderline” cases.

In this particular case, Smith took two tests from two experts, one hired by his own lawyers and one hired by the state. He scored a 74 on his lawyers’ test and a 78 on the one administered by Alabama. Both tests had a confidence interval of 95 percent, meaning that his score could fall between 70 and 83. The two experts, as well as a third one also hired by Smith’s lawyers, reached different conclusions. The state’s expert claimed that Smith’s scores were more indicative of a “learning disability” than an “intellectual disability,” while Smith’s experts pointed to other functional deficits to conclude that he was intellectually disabled.