Donald Trump, Poet Extraordinaire

Song of Himself

I have the highest of IQs.

I have the highest.

I’m fine, and I understand that stuff.

You know, my uncle was at MIT for 41 years,

And you know, I’m a—

I believe in genetics, frankly

And I understand.

I understand it much more than I think

Any president would, because I do have

An ability

On this.

I have an ability

On those things

That were the new frontiers.

What I’ve done is

I’ve created

For instance, these massive plants have no—

We have no electricity in our grid.

A Disgusting Mess