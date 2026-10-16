Who Said It: Natalie Harp or The Notebook?

“With all my heart” is how Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump’s slavishly devoted assistant and “human printer,” signed one letter to her boss, the man she calls her “Guardian and Protector in this Life.” Harp’s letters to Trump are odd—to put it mildly—odes to the strength of her bond with the president she chases around the White House, Mar-a-Lago, and the world. They also eerily mimic the writing in Nicholas Sparks’s bestselling, tear-jerking, tragic romance novel The Notebook, which follows the lifelong romance of Noah and Allie, who rekindle their passionate attraction years after being pushed apart. Did Harp read the novel (or see the film adaptation starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams?) and commit its hammy prose to memory? It sure seems like it. See if you can tell whose sweet nothings are whose.

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