How the Consulting Class Is Eating the Democratic Party

Your phone buzzes with a frantic text message. “DEMOCRACY IS ON THE LINE.” It’s not the first time you’ve gotten a fundraising text like this from the Democratic Party and its candidates. Nor the first time you’ve rolled your eyes. But the ask makes sense. Democracy really is on the line. You have asked yourself what you would have done if you had lived under the authoritarian regimes of the past, and volunteering some time and money seems like the least you could do. You click the ActBlue link and donate $100. The country must be saved, after all.

You, the ordinary American, are expected to step up. But are the party insiders stepping up as well? At the very same moment your $100 clears, the party leadership and strategists are at a donor retreat you were not invited to, walking a few dozen people who write seven-figure checks through the polling and the proprietary model that will set the party’s priorities for the cycle. You have a general sense that this is how the game is played, that winning elections requires money from big and small donors. You’re skeptical of the House and Senate leadership, who are increasingly unpopular with the base. But overall, you see a party apparatus that wants to win and oust the Republican Party from control of government, and you assume both tracks feed that goal.

We’re here to tell you that this view is wrong. The Democratic Party is being devoured by an ecosystem of consultants. Mostly out of view of the party’s voters and activists, political consultants are paid to raise the money, place the ads, and set the strategy. And they’re paid regardless of whether the party wins or loses.

We’ve been studying money in U.S. politics for many years, from uncovering racial inequality in campaign contributions to showing how money in politics helps explain why there are so many lawyers in Congress to studying the feedback loop between wealth inequality, political donations by the ultra-wealthy, and their influence over economic and regulatory policy. More recently, what started as a research project on the exclusion of younger Americans from campaign finance spawned an investigation of what we call “spam PACs” in the Democratic Party fundraising ecosystem. These spam PACs are the groups that raise the bulk of their money by squeezing elderly donors with those high-pressure text messages. What started as a high-volume spam model by a few fundraising organizations in the 2010s has spread to the point that even the Democratic Party’s official campaign committees like the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee are some of the groups that profit most from this strategy. Fundraising spam is destroying trust and enthusiasm for the Democratic Party, driving away young potential donors, and extracting the bulk of funds from a small set of vulnerable senior citizens.

The spam operations are only one half of the problem. The other half is the increasing domination in this realm of an exceedingly small number of very wealthy donors. In the 2024 election cycle, the top 0.01 percent of donors—roughly one in every 10,000 voters—accounted for more than half of all federal campaign contributions. Now billionaires are bankrolling authoritarian consolidation, and the Democratic consultant class has convinced the party that it cannot survive without its own “good billionaires,” as Ken Martin, now the Democratic National Committee chairman, put it while running for that position in early 2025. But this distinction between “good” and “bad” billionaires is probably lost on the 80 percent of Americans who believe big donors have too much influence in politics.