A Novel That Looks Deep Into a Crisis on Campus

In his previous novel, 2020’s Homeland Elegies, Akhtar also offered readers a protagonist who shared his name, in the tale of an acclaimed playwright making his way through an America riven by 9/11. “As writers, we always worked from ourselves,” Ayad tells the students in his seminar “Investigations in Autofiction” in the new novel. Naturally, a writer will be attentive to the workings of his mind, Ayad perhaps more so than most, given that memory and the self are the wellspring of his art. He doesn’t seem to mourn his spleen; indeed, he credits its loss with giving the world “an eternally newborn, rosy-fingered hue.” The syndrome that provides the novel its title would be a pleasure if it weren’t also so disorienting:

If it makes sense to say that what was remembering was my body, I should add that it was my left side that seemed to be doing the remembering. Just as I experienced my head less and less as the seat of my mind, so did the left side of my body now seem to have a mind of its own, bearing me along on an excavation of what I hadn’t known was forgotten.

He loses interest in sexual release, and finds his grasp of time and memory quite changed. It’s almost an awakening: “Time was a picture,” Ayad tells us.

In that picture, I ceaselessly sought the image I took myself to be—a self that might succeed or fail. It was always a picture of the future, for the past was only a store of fragments from which to shape images of what I might still become. But the picture was an illusion, an invention of mind and will enslaved to the phantasm of pleasure—an escape that only yielded the very pain it sought to avoid. Nothing I saw in that picture was real. And: Above and behind me was a different radiance—not the dazzling, forward slant of time, but the upright brilliancy of a timeless present.

The police tell Ayad that whoever collided with him had been accelerating, so perhaps we should think of this as attack instead of accident. While the novel does have some cursory business with the local police, it is not a procedural. (The resolution of this storyline is gutsy, though it will infuriate a reader who expects, if not justice, at least closure.) Most—perhaps too much—of the book is devoted to fixing in language the elusive sensation the narrator is experiencing. I read this as an attempt to dramatize the cognitive dissonance of the modern era, the general weirdness of our reality, which is, perhaps, impossible to convey. Some of the symptoms make sense—a lack of appetite, the slip not into sleep but a “lubricated, almost buttery sensation along the nerves and in the mind.” Some of them are more abstract: The left side of his body feels weaker, fine, but also “denser with sensation, and, strangest, as if time itself moved more slowly there.”