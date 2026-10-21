On the Road With Thomas Mann

It’s not as if Erika is wired for self-effacement. As her journalist pal—and probable ex-lover—Betty (Anna Madeley) reminds her during a reception in Frankfurt, Erika is herself an accomplished writer, the author of School for Barbarians, as well as a pacifist, actress, war correspondent, and anti-fascist crusader. In 1932, Erika sued a German newspaper for libel for calling her a “flat-footed peace hyena”; a year later, she fled to Switzerland and got a British passport through her husband-of-convenience W.H. Auden. (The film leaves these exploits off-screen, along with her subsequent harassment in the United States by zealous witch-hunters in the FBI.) Suffice it to say that some shadows are longer than others, and there’s simply no eluding the one cast by Buddenbrooks and The Magic Mountain, which is long and dark and extends far beyond Germany’s borders. The question, especially for a woman edging toward middle age, is how to live most comfortably in the shade.

Erika’s libertine brother Klaus (August Diehl) has an answer for that one. He prefers not to, especially if living means going on a victory lap with Dad, who’s negotiating the ideological space between what Klaus acidly refers to as “Stalin or Mickey Mouse.” Klaus is good with a one-liner. “Maybe we should all kill ourselves, like Toller, Zweig, Benjamin, Roth, but all at once,” he croaks during a strung-out, telephone heart-to-heart with Erika, who’s invited him to leave his crash pad in Cannes to join the family convoy. It’s a morbid joke about romanticizing death, for which he knowingly plans to become the punch line.

The suicide occurs off-screen, but nevertheless serves as the dramatic pivot point for Pawlikowski’s carefully controlled film, with its unapologetically intellectual texture and paucity of plot points. If Fatherland belongs to a genre, it’s a classic two-hander between Thomas and Erika, except that Klaus—who’s beautifully played behind sunken eyes by Diehl—exists in counterpoint to their double act like a phantom limb, heir to what his biographer Frederic Spotts succinctly called a “cursed legacy.”