A Philosopher Makes the Case to Call Trump Evil

Neoliberalism is a word thrown around so freely that it has lost much of its meaning. But it did once refer to a specific political agenda that sought not only to unshackle the “free” market, but also to apply market logic to all spheres of life, hence the all-too-common refrain that governments or universities or other public goods should be “run like a business.” In Neiman’s view, this ideology arose from a bastardized reading of Adam Smith: a free market regulated only by the self-interest of its actors. This belief in a “rational” market was, Neiman adds, complemented by similar misreadings of Charles Darwin, which developed “increasingly baroque explanations of human behavior” to show that this self-interest is evolutionary in its origins. The terminus of this ideology is nihilistic: In a world where everyone is out to maximize profit, “moral concepts are for suckers.”

The more we are convinced that people are “rational” actors motivated only by greed, in short, the more likely we are to act that way. We live in a country where we’re told to look out for ourselves alone, to get ahead whatever the cost. In the process, Neiman contends, “the very idea of social rights,” by which she means everything from housing to education to health care, has become “anathema,” precisely because it infringes on the sovereign self-interest of the individual. But depriving citizens of these rights—or passing them off as “a safety net”—has real consequences. “The undercurrent of anger,” which Neiman contends characterizes American society, arises from the subconscious knowledge that it’s nigh impossible to get by this way, that the American dream is little more than a “mirage.” Trump is an expression of that rage, a symptom of a broken system and a bankrupt ideology, rather than its cause.

Neiman is certainly not the first to make this diagnosis. The book departs from other recent works on neoliberalism and twenty-first-century fascism in its focus on evil, which Neiman movingly defines as the “idea that arises whenever the gap between the way the world is and the way the world ought to be becomes too big to bear alone.” Pointing to Hannah Arendt’s formulation of the “banality of evil,” she insists that in order to recognize evil in our own time, we must get away from the assumption that it only appears “as demons in jackboots.” Anyone can do evil. Thus, “the worst kind of evil” is not any particular expression of it, but rather “the refusal to recognize morality at all.”