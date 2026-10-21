Trump Has Found a New Part of the Constitution to Abuse

There is good reason to doubt the underlying facts as presented by the Justice Department. The Trump administration, despite its most persistent efforts and frequent claims, has failed to identify or uncover any significant noncitizen voting in American elections. Similar allegations in neighboring Nevada also fell apart under scrutiny. DHS initially claimed, without evidence, that it had identified almost 16,000 noncitizen voters in the Silver State in July. It revised that number down to 185 names in August. In September, Nevada election officials announced that they had checked each name and found that they were all U.S. citizens.

In the California case, the Trump administration’s legal argument for preemption hinged on a provision known as Section 611(a). That provision generally makes it a federal crime for “any alien to vote in any election” for a federal candidate, with an exception for certain noncitizens who were raised in the United States under the mistaken belief that they were U.S. citizens. The Trump administration has brought a handful of criminal cases against defendants for violating the law in recent years. It also argues that Section 611(a) supports its supremacy clause claim, and thus its efforts to block the targeted 20,000 ballots from being counted.

There are a few flaws with this claim, including one big and obvious one: California law does not allow noncitizens to vote in federal elections. California’s Constitution only allows U.S. citizens to cast a ballot in state and federal elections. The California secretary of state’s office only allows U.S. citizens to become registered voters. While some cities like San Francisco allow noncitizens to vote in local Board of Education elections, the state does not conduct those elections. (Federal law does not affect them, either, so they aren’t relevant for the lawsuit.)