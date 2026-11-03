Transcript: Why This Veteran Election Forecaster Expects GOP “Beating”

Sargent: Maybe the way to reconcile our positions is to say that people like Talarico and Peltola and Ossoff and Sherrod Brown, and maybe in some ways Abdul El-Sayed, and maybe a little less so Troy Jackson, but possibly Josh Turek—they’re creating an opening to fix the brand problem. Maybe that’s the way.

Because they are really staking out new territory with a new kind of voter that is generally hard for Democrats to get. And maybe that provides the opening we’re talking about for Democrats to start to reach these people in a bit more of a concerted and, I guess, salutary way.

Cook: I’m with you on each of those, except not El-Sayed, not Jackson. I’m not there. I mean, I think they’re underperformers. And not that you’ll catch me saying any good things about Haley Stevens, but had she won the primary, we wouldn’t be talking so much about Michigan right now, to be honest. And had Democrats nominated Governor Mills, we wouldn’t be talking about Maine. She would have a comfortable lead, I think, over Susan Collins.

And it’s interesting. It’s where Democrats were playing on the road, they played more small-c conservative ball, and they’re doing actually very, very well. But it’s where they had, and they knew they’d have, a home field advantage, that they started behaving in a risky way.

Sargent: So let’s just close this out. You didn’t want to use the word “biblical” to describe what you expect is going to happen to Republicans. So let’s suggest some words and maybe you can tell us what you think.

Do you think there’s going to be a big defeat for Republicans, or a modest defeat, or a rout, or a bloodbath?

Cook: What? What did Obama say, it was a thumping, and what was George W. in ‘06? How about an ass-whooping? Is that a good one? I mean, it’s more than a beating. It’s a hell of a beating.

Sargent: Right. You expect a real rout. You expect a big crushing defeat.

Cook: Yeah. Yes. Yeah. There’s no putting a smiley face on this thing.

Sargent: Charlie Cook, really, really awesome to talk to you. Thanks so much for spending that time with us.

Cook: Thanks, Greg. Anytime. Take care. Have a good one.