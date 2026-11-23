The plans also included a total reconfiguration of the museum’s K-12 programming to “realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.” The rider sent pictures of the staffer’s screen to ProPublica, and the staffer in question was revealed to be Sam Bock, 27, an associate policy adviser with the Domestic Policy Council.

While the White House has yet to respond, these alleged plans align with essentially every other policy position they’ve taken against the museum network. Trump has been at war with the Smithsonian for the entirety of his second tenure, using his “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” executive order to delegitimize anything remotely honest or critical about the history of this country, claiming that the Smithsonian had been captured “by a radical, activist ideology that is fundamentally opposed to telling the noble, honest story of the great country we know and love.”

This, along with Trump’s efforts to take over the Kennedy Center, have made it clear that this agenda for American landmarks and museums are more about controlling the narrative than it is about an honest retelling of American history.