An announcement from the company’s board claimed that Huang’s involvement with the company was not a national security risk, citing conversations with “senior levels of the United States government.” It did not make clear who those government individuals were.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said board chair Harvey C. Jones in a statement. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.”

Huang was effectively forced out of the company he co-founded earlier this month after reports emerged that he had had several affairs, including two with Nvidia employees and another with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset.