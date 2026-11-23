Nvidia Board Brings Back Jensen Huang in Dumbest Move Ever
Huang initially resigned in the wake of the revelation that he was having an affair with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.
Money talks, even if it’s complicated by a Chinese spy campaign.
In a stunning twist, Nvidia’s board of directors reinstated Jensen Huang as its president, chief executive officer, and member of the board Monday. The decision was effective immediately.
An announcement from the company’s board claimed that Huang’s involvement with the company was not a national security risk, citing conversations with “senior levels of the United States government.” It did not make clear who those government individuals were.
“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said board chair Harvey C. Jones in a statement. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.”
Huang was effectively forced out of the company he co-founded earlier this month after reports emerged that he had had several affairs, including two with Nvidia employees and another with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang (no relation of Jensen’s), a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. intelligence agencies identified as a spy and a state asset.
“I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Huang said in a statement following the board’s announcement. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment.”
“I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support,” he continued. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”
Nvidia has emerged in recent years as the largest semiconductor company in the world, and a precious American asset in the burgeoning AI tech wave. But in the midst of Huang’s scandal, it appeared there was only one key player in the U.S. government fighting for him to remain atop the multi-trillion dollar company: Donald Trump.
Trump reportedly knew about Huang’s affair—and the allegations against his partner—for months. State Secretary Marco Rubio informed Trump about the alarming relationship moments before Huang joined the presidential trip to Beijing at the president’s request. It was at least the second time that Trump had been informed of Huang’s ties to the Chinese government, reported The New York Times.
But Trump did not act on the information.
Instead, Trump has repeatedly denied any knowledge of the illicit affair. At a White House press conference earlier this month, Trump refuted the Times’s report, telling a reporter that he “didn’t hear about” the scandal in May. Trump added that he spoke with Huang earlier that day, remarking that he “really believed” Huang’s claim that he had “absolutely no idea” that his former Chinese affair partner was a spy.
In a post on Truth Social Monday morning, Trump claimed that Nvidia’s board had “made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO.”
“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy,” Trump said. “On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure.”
The White House was apparently proud to share news of Trump’s involvement in the process, which included personally dialing in to Nvidia’s board meeting to argue for Huang’s return.
“President Trump was totally involved and this is a great decision by the NVIDIA board. We have to protect our geniuses,” White House communications director Steven Cheung told Semafor’s Rohan Goswami.
Other parts of the Trump administration have failed to defend Huang with the same fervor (or total delusion) as the president. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton—who is supposed to be one of the most informed individuals on critical government intelligence in the country—only learned about Alice Huang’s location from ABC News anchor Jonathan Karl on Sunday. In a brief exchange in which he appeared remarkably disinterested in the maneuverings of the spy who was seriously intimate with the head of one of America’s biggest tech companies, Clayton simply responded “oh” after hearing the breaking development.
In another TV appearance on Fox News Sunday, Clayton admitted that “there are chips that have ended up in places they should not.”
But Republican Senator John Kennedy summed up the whole ordeal best. In an interview with NBC News’s Meet the Press, Kennedy described Huang’s scandal as “the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy.”
This story has been updated.