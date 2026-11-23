Donald Trump’s “summit” with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping has been widely pilloried for accomplishing nothing. But Trump made things worse in talking to reporters. In a strange ramble, he basically admitted straight out that Putin’s treatment of him during the Russia scandal mattered far more to him than how Putin’s policies impact our national interest. In another moment, he buffoonishly claimed that Putin privately assured him he would have never invaded Ukraine with Trump as president. Of course not, Donald, you are so strong! All this unwittingly lays bare how Putin has played on Trump’s megalomania for years to get Trump to be a pliable tool. We unraveled what really happened at the “summit” with foreign policy expert Elizabeth Saunders. She explains how Putin’s and Xi’s manipulation of Trump boosts authoritarianism abroad, what’s really driving the two leaders, how lame-duck Trump can still do tremendous international damage, and how Democrats can limit it. Listen to this episode here. A transcript is here.