Trump Successfully Begs for Jensen Huang’s Return
Nvidia’s board announced his reinstatement as CEO Monday morning.
President Donald Trump’s plea to have his friend Jensen Huang back in the driver’s seat at Nvidia has been answered.
On Sunday, the president posted on Truth Social, “I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Hours later on Monday morning, Nvidia’s board announced that Huang was being reinstated as CEO.
“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey Jones, the board’s chair, in a press release. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company.
The president has hinted multiple times that he wants to see Huang reinstated. Trump urged Huang to resist pressure to leave the company, and repeatedly told reporters that he’d prefer if Huang was brought back in, from saying he “wouldn’t mind” if Huang remained as CEO to asking the board for a “second chance.”
Trump’s post Sunday night also came right after a new New York Times report revealed that Alice Huang, the Megaspeed executive that the Nvidia CEO had an affair with, was in contact with China’s top spy agency while they were seeing each other. Nvidia is continuing to investigate Huang’s relationship, per the press release.
The president’s stake in Nvidia has ballooned in the past couple of years, at the same time as his policy decisions—like allowing Nvidia to sell to China—boosted the company’s profits. It’s hard to take Trump at his word that this would be the “best thing … for the U.S.A.” and not just the best thing for him—but Nvidia’s board evidently agrees.