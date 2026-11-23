Initial promotions for the MAGA phone claimed it would sport a 6.78-inch screen with 12GB of RAM, the same amount as the latest iPhone models, with a matte gold finish and a laser-engraved American flag and “T1” on the back. Perhaps most importantly, the Trump Phone also advertised an all-American production, stamped with a “Made in America” guarantee.

But pretty much none of that actually panned out. The real device is smaller in scale, with a downsized 6.25-inch screen. And while it does actually have 12GB of RAM, it’s not exactly clear what users can do with it, as some reviewers found that the phone’s most basic functions—such as its fingerprint ID and its messages app—were compromised or broken.

One early reviewer noted that the T1 phone was effectively an exact replica of (or maybe even the same phone as) the HTC U24 Pro. Both phones share the same design and same interior layout. They even seem to use many of the same components: earlier this year, NBC News swapped parts between the two phones and found they both still worked perfectly.