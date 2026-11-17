As the midterm elections loomed, the way-too-online right—Musk dead-enders, 4chan veterans, “manosphere” incels, and the like—retreated to the only place their team wouldn’t have to take delivery of their collective tush on a silver platter: science fiction. In the week before Election Day, right-wing accounts furiously spread an entire genre of memes and posts revolving around the glorification of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Importantly, it seems lost on those posters that Anakin is the bad guy in that movie.
But while their Anakin fetish may be hilariously off base, it’s just the latest iteration of a trend: When the MAGA right feels down in the dumps, it seeks solace in sci-fi. (For the sake of simplicity, I’m using the term “sci-fi” as a stand-in for the family of genres classed as speculative fiction, of which science fiction and fantasy are the cornerstones; these are meaningfully distinct genres, but in the recesses of the online conservative mind they tend to intermix.) By hollowing out the morals of these stories and awkwardly grafting its weirdest authoritarian tendencies onto the genre’s aesthetics, the online right has created voluminous lore that—while completely lost on normies—has essentially become its cinematic canon.
Since Elon Musk’s despoiling of Twitter warped the app into a cesspool of toxic antisemitism, racism, and xenophobia, this tendency of the tech-right and its internet fan clubs has emerged into view for a much larger audience, bringing terms like foid and red-pilled increasingly into mainstream view. At the acme of the Anakin-posting phenomenon, Restore Britain—a further-right (!) splinter group from the U.K.’s Reform Party—Elon Musk, and the U.S. Department of Education all got in on the action. This type of thing may be a predilection of the nerdiest online right, but it has also made it into conservative halls of power.
Elon Musk posted this picture of Anakin sitting on a throne with his wife and children given a goth fascist makeover with the caption: “This is what they stole from us.” Padme is depicted with eyeliner so pronounced it puts JD Vance to shame.
There is a certain poetry to Musk’s take; in Revenge of the Sith, Padme dies after Anakin lashes out and injures her as part of his turn toward the dark side. Musk himself has publicly lost multiple people, including his daughter Vivian Wilson and his ex-partner Ashley St. Clair, after they were caught up in the fallout of his turn to “dark MAGA.” And Republicans’ momentary majority from 2024 perished after Trump and company tried to brutalize a tenuous anti–status quo coalition into conforming to a white nationalist, imperial vision of American identity … despite the nearly half a billion dollars (and that’s just what we’ve had disclosed) Musk poured into the midterm elections.
Who exactly Musk means to villainize in his post is unclear, but his fellow feeling with Anakin suggests that he sympathizes with the character’s simultaneous feelings of extreme power and lack of agency. While Anakin recognizes the extraordinary power that he wields, he allows himself to be manipulated into a brash course of action by acceding to the idea that other people in power forced his hand.
And just like Anakin uses his personal grievance with his treatment by people that he both looks down on and craves the approval of to justify slaughtering children, Musk used what he considered the slight of the “woke mind virus” and diversity, equity, and inclusion as cover to wreak havoc across crucial government institutions, including USAID, ultimately justifying the mass death of vulnerable children.
The Anakin posting appears to reveal how some on the right seem primed to fundamentally reject the idea that it is evil to establish an authoritarian empire or murder children, but also is part and parcel of a broader trend of appropriating science fiction and fantasy imagery while eschewing the messages embedded within the medium.
Perhaps the best-known example is Peter Thiel’s surveillance software company, Palantir, named for the seeing stones in The Lord of the Rings. The Palantiri in Tolkien’s work are tools that extend the user’s sight and serve as long-distance communication, but ultimately enable the corruption of one crucial leader (Saruman) and the driving of another (Denethor) to despair by warping their perceptions of the wider world. Thiel didn’t stop there, though, and has drawn on Tolkien for the names of several of the other companies he’s founded or backed: Mithril, Valar, Erebor, and Anduril. According to reporting from ProPublica, there’s even a firm called Rivendell that is a part of Thiel’s byzantine Roth IRA wealth-hiding scheme.
Anduril is named after the sword reforged in The Return of the King; it at least makes some degree of sense to name a defense contractor after a weapon. However, getting this one right is a little off-putting in itself, given the sword’s purpose as a symbol of restoring a broken lineage of rightful rulers of the West. Thiel and Palmer Luckey have espoused some alarming ideas about how Western civilization is in decline and in need of restoration, which are not far from many white nationalist tellings of history. As New Republic contributor Ian Allen explained, white nationalists maintain a whole literary canon of their own, including stories that—as we see the tech right doing in these instances—repurpose better-known works, retrofitting them with a far-right worldview almost as if they were intended to be parodies (though your English professor would have called them “travesties”).
Calling a bank Erebor is maybe the most preposterous. Erebor is the mountain in Tolkien’s The Hobbit, which is largely a representation of the dangers of greed; the dwarven population amassed such great wealth that it attracted a dragon who desolated their home and displaced pretty much the whole population. And when Thorin, the leader of a small party that ventures back to reclaim their home, finds the most treasured prize, it corrupts him quickly, making him capricious and paranoid, unable to see anything beyond the great wealth now in his possession. Naming a crypto and fintech-forward bank after an allegory for the danger of amassing wealth is … a choice. In a similar vein, the venture capital fund Mithril is named for a fictional metal in Tolkien’s world mined in Moria, which is also a cautionary tale about greed. Moria’s dwarves mined too deep and awoke a sleeping Balrog, basically a fiery giant demigod, that once again brought down a whole society.
To return to Musk, he has frequently cited Star Trek as a key inspiration for SpaceX and his work to develop spacecraft and desire to colonize Mars. Musk’s next-generation company town is named Starbase, echoing the moniker used for military and research outposts in the franchise. Trek is an interesting choice for inspiration for a man who detests DEI, taxes, pushing the bounds of gender norms, cosmopolitanism, and socialism, given that the franchise was pretty explicitly in favor of all those things.
The original series famously made history for having both a Black woman and an Asian American in the main cast; William Shatner and Nichelle Nichols acted the first interracial kiss in television history. The spin-off Deep Space Nine had one of the earliest lesbian kisses on prime-time broadcast television. Deep Space Nine also made history by featuring a Black commanding officer, and it was followed up by Voyager doing the same with a woman captain. These casting decisions might seem mundane now, but they are emblematic of the shift in the late twentieth century away from a “good ole boys’ club” tendency in the genre, and of the franchise’s continued emphasis on pushing for greater social justice. All three of Enterprise, The Next Generation, and Discovery feature episodes with third genders, and TNG casually introduced (before abandoning in the face of backlash) dresses as uniforms for servicemen.
The tendency to embrace sci-fi allegories in contexts that amount to Freudian slips goes beyond just a couple of nerdy tech billionaires (and trillionaires). Dick Cheney was compared to Darth Vader due to his imperialist warmongering and role as main villain despite technically having a superior he reported to. (The extensive medical implants also make the comparison apropos.) In response, Cheney said he was “honored to be compared to Darth Vader.” He reveled in showing off a trailer-hitch cover in the shape of the helmet to celebrate the comparison, and used John Williams’s “The Imperial March” as a walk-on track at a Republican conference.
Not to quibble, but again, this is the series’s bad guy. The imperial march is a foreboding and aggressive track that was composed specifically to sound sinister. In introducing the Vice Sith, Laura Ingraham once played a snippet of the track and quipped that she’d always had a “soft spot” for Vader. And while there is a small but meaningful redemption arc that caps off the original trilogy and puts Vader in a favorable light, this is a guy who, among other things, commits genocide by destroying an entire planet. It’s not a compliment.
This near-pathological obsession with taking on the aesthetics of science fiction while ignoring its entire substance has become remarkably deeply seated with the contemporary online right. Take for example red-pilling, frequently used as shorthand for embracing a right-wing view of the world. Before it became so heavily associated with the right, the term meant choosing to see the world as it is and forswearing a more comfortable illusion. The association with red and conservative is also newer than The Matrix, the film that first introduced the term; the notion of Democrats and Republicans as fixedly blue and red was largely created from news broadcast maps covering the 2000 election, a year after the film’s 1999 debut.
More significantly, the entire thing is an allegory for the experience of being transgender—both the film’s creators, Lana and Lily Wachowski, transitioned in the years since directing it—with the red pill potentially a stand-in for estrogen replacement therapy (in the 1990s, estrogen pills were commonly red). Lily Wachowski specifically talks about the character Switch, who is a man while in the Matrix but a woman in the real world, as a stand-in for how the Wachowskis felt internally at the time they were making the movies.
Granted, science fiction and fantasy are famously dominated by left-of-center authors, including Ursula LeGuin, George Orwell, Gene Roddenberry, Octavia Butler, and Isaac Asimov (who, to be fair, has some famously retrograde opinions about women), but it isn’t as if there is no conservative science fiction. Even there, however, the online right would not be able to truly find much comfort in the moral core. Orson Scott Card, the author of the Ender’s Game series, is famously a conservative (although also a long-term Democrat) who has been vehement in his anti-gay stances. Philip K. Dick, although originally very lefty, became more of an anarcho-libertarian sort. There’s no shortage of stories that, while the authors themselves may not be conservative, have resonated with conservatives for their warnings of centralized authority, including Orwell’s 1984, Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451, and Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, championing individual liberty and freedom of thought and warning against government overreach.
But the reason why these aren’t the stories the online right is reaching for is hidden in the examples of what the posters are grasping for. Bradbury, Dick, and Card, even Ayn Rand, all fundamentally use their science fiction as a way to warn against power and its corrupting influence. The online right, however, celebrates power and its indulgences. Palantir, Erebor, red pills, and Anakin are being invoked specifically because they represent the allure of power. They represent the yawning gap between small-government conservative thinking and authoritarian ambitions.
This isn’t just a media literacy issue, it’s a profound moral issue; the problem is not that right-wing posters can’t tell that Darth Vader is meant to be the bad guy. They reach for Vader instead of Card’s Ender specifically because of the red-pilling inherent to a rejection of mainstream moral narratives. The online right adheres to the notion that any heinous action can be “based” as long as it gets the aesthetics right, and as long as the system it supplants was one that left a bad taste in their mouths—as is the case among the MAGA right when the people it considers members of a subaltern group enjoy the freedom and fruits of individual liberty that they believe are reserved for a favored few. They aren’t trying to be the good guys, they’re trying to say there are no good guys, so we might as well embrace the scramble for greed and power.