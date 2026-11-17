Perhaps the best-known example is Peter Thiel’s surveillance software company, Palantir, named for the seeing stones in The Lord of the Rings. The Palantiri in Tolkien’s work are tools that extend the user’s sight and serve as long-distance communication, but ultimately enable the corruption of one crucial leader (Saruman) and the driving of another (Denethor) to despair by warping their perceptions of the wider world. Thiel didn’t stop there, though, and has drawn on Tolkien for the names of several of the other companies he’s founded or backed: Mithril, Valar, Erebor, and Anduril. According to reporting from ProPublica, there’s even a firm called Rivendell that is a part of Thiel’s byzantine Roth IRA wealth-hiding scheme.

Anduril is named after the sword reforged in The Return of the King; it at least makes some degree of sense to name a defense contractor after a weapon. However, getting this one right is a little off-putting in itself, given the sword’s purpose as a symbol of restoring a broken lineage of rightful rulers of the West. Thiel and Palmer Luckey have espoused some alarming ideas about how Western civilization is in decline and in need of restoration, which are not far from many white nationalist tellings of history. As New Republic contributor Ian Allen explained, white nationalists maintain a whole literary canon of their own, including stories that—as we see the tech right doing in these instances—repurpose better-known works, retrofitting them with a far-right worldview almost as if they were intended to be parodies (though your English professor would have called them “travesties”).

Calling a bank Erebor is maybe the most preposterous. Erebor is the mountain in Tolkien’s The Hobbit, which is largely a representation of the dangers of greed; the dwarven population amassed such great wealth that it attracted a dragon who desolated their home and displaced pretty much the whole population. And when Thorin, the leader of a small party that ventures back to reclaim their home, finds the most treasured prize, it corrupts him quickly, making him capricious and paranoid, unable to see anything beyond the great wealth now in his possession. Naming a crypto and fintech-forward bank after an allegory for the danger of amassing wealth is … a choice. In a similar vein, the venture capital fund Mithril is named for a fictional metal in Tolkien’s world mined in Moria, which is also a cautionary tale about greed. Moria’s dwarves mined too deep and awoke a sleeping Balrog, basically a fiery giant demigod, that once again brought down a whole society.