Trump’s New Global Vision Amounts to a National In-Security Strategy

The introduction to the document, ostensibly written by President Trump, provides the usual litany of dubious assertions we have come to expect. The president who has blown up the world trading system, withdrawn from key alliances and organizations, gutted our diplomatic resources, and exchanged insults with our allies, asserts that he has restored American strength and leadership. The man who has threatened allies with invasion, boasted of attacks around the world, and has a carrier battle group waiting to attack off the coast of Venezuela has claimed once again that he is a peacemaker. But throughout he also hints at what is to come in the document as he reframes the greatest threats against the United States as being immigration and wokeness.

These last points tie into what is the core thrust of the “strategy,” the decision of this administration to align itself with the leaders and political parties worldwide who advocate for and seek to advance ethno-nationalist, anti-globalist, often anti-democratic agendas. This is the alliance of the global right led by Vladimir Putin but also including Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, India’s Narendra Modi, and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is a group that vilifies immigrants and minorities, promotes odious ideas of national ethnic purity, and embraces authoritarianism as the best path to achieve its goals.

The clearest sign of this shift in the policies and ideology of this administration come in its already highly controversial and inflammatory sections of the strategy implicitly condemning centrist and liberal governments in Europe and supporting the right-wing groups opposing them. Rather than framing, for example, Russian aggression as the greatest threat Europe faces, the document characterizes the moment when “certain NATO members will become majority non-European” as the looming danger that must be averted. It pledges the U.S. to promoting parties that resist immigration, warning that, if unchecked, current policies could lead to “civilizational erasure.”