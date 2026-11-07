In Memoriam: The Cybertruck

According to Musk (the world’s most reliable narrator), this change is simply “to make room for increased Cybercab production.” Totally by coincidence, “Cybertruck sales declined 48 percent from 2024 to 2025” and were down 28 percent from January through September 2026, as the Associated Press reports. All Tesla sales nosedived at the start of 2025—“its worst showing since 2022 and ... far lower than analysts’ predictions”—numbers Wedbush Securities described as “a disaster on every metric.”

Visually, the Cybertruck asked and answered pressing questions. Questions like: What if a hammerhead shark were also a microwave? What if the abstract concept of “toxic masculinity” took on a physical form? Can a car be so powerfully off-putting that it makes your wife divorce you? Can a person communicate, solely through their chosen mode of transit, where they were on January 6, 2021?

We do not yet live in a society where we can recall cars for being hideous. But no matter: Within six months of its debut, the Cybertruck was recalled four times for more material concerns, namely that the construction of these trucks was exceptionally shoddy and likely life-threatening. Trim pieces on the truck bed could detach, becoming a road hazard, as they were not properly adhered to the vehicle; a light bar could also detach and be a risk to other motorists and pedestrians. In April 2024, nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks were recalled after it was found that the accelerator pedal could become stuck—I’ll let you put duh and duh together on the likely consequence of that pesky hiccup. Last March, Tesla had to yank nearly every single Cybertruck off the road because of a stainless steel exterior panel that could fly off and, you guessed it, injure and/or kill people.