Six Takeaways About the Democrats’ Merciless Rout of the GOP
It was a stinging rebuke of Donald Trump, with significant reverberations to come.
As a person who abjures cable news, Tuesday night’s Kornacki Cam offered by NBC News was the best possible option: just a high-test dose of statistics and history fired right at my face, and instead of having to spend much time with whatever gaggle of talking heads had been rolled in from the green room, I just got to stick with Kornacki as he fussed with admin. Great stuff.
And it got even better as the results came in. The number of times Kornacki greeted breaking news about this race or that with, “Wow!” was uncountable. If your drinking game was to take a sip every time he made such an exclamation, you’re still recovering from it. As the night wore on, the results got even more eye-popping, the reactions more extravagant—like the scene in Jurassic Park where Laura Dern and Sam Neill first lay their eyes on living dinosaurs.
An impressive array of villains got their just deserts. I simply lack the space to list them all, folks. We got a two-for-one on mendacious Republicans named Collins, thanks to Jon Ossoff and Troy Jackson. Ken Paxton, who has gotten away with so much over his political career, finally saw his bill come due, going down to James Talarico. Smarmy reptile Vivek Ramaswamy went down hard—and Amy Acton reportedly didn’t take his concession call. (Good for her.) Oligarchs backing the GOP set their cash on fire. They had money, Democrats had people. There were 41 ballot measures on data centers and Big Tech lost 40 of them. It was a bad night for people fleeing other places (Flavio Bolsonaro to America; Elon Musk to Texas). Haley Stevens can go kick rocks with her tiresome fiancé and her stupid hats.
A Blue Texas feels miraculous. Back in August, TNR contributor John DeVore invited readers to start dreaming about a Blue Texas. “It is my birthright,” he wrote, reminding us that “Texas hasn’t always been red.” What seemed like cockeyed optimism then is a dream fulfilled now. Last night was an array of staggering results—Senate wins in Iowa and Kansas, a similar flip in South Carolina, the fact we woke up Wednesday morning with the Mississippi Senate seat still in doubt—but Texas has long been the Democrats’ white whale. Democrats are basking in victory largely because of a massive shift of Hispanic voters back to their side, which has become something of a vibrant trend. And one thing I heard Tuesday night was that the organizing efforts have been singularly great in Texas, with two groups in particular—Texas Organizing Project and Texas 4 All—being singled out for praise.
Democrats met the moment on corruption. As you no doubt heard, in the days leading up to the midterms, corruption had become one of voters’ top issues, and eye-wateringly so: As The Guardian reported at the end of October, a Harris poll found that “nearly nine out of 10 Americans said that government corruption, as defined as elected officials putting their own or their donors’ financial interests ahead of the public’s, is a problem, according to the survey.” The New York Times added some interesting analysis the next day, noting that voters’ views of corruption had shifted from a resigned “both sides do it” to something they uniquely associated with Trump and the GOP. As Alex Shephard wrote, Democrats did a good job on anti-corruption messaging with which they started seeding the earth on the early side of the year. And Democrats’ hunger has not dimmed. The message from Robert Garcia, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee on X: “Lawyer up.” His counterpart on the Senate Finance Committee, Ron Wyden, simply posted, “Subpoenas.”
Election Day doomerism was a bad bet. If you’ve spent any time in online spaces where liberals and leftists gather, you probably got your share of doomy takes on Election Day. Trump was going to unleash ICE on polling places! They’ll snatch people out of line! They’ll steal the vote. The Trump administration did deploy an unprecedented number of election monitors across the 50 states, and they got to sit there and watch the GOP get stomped. About the only hinky thing that happened at a polling place was the incident in Westchester County, where the paper on which the ballots were printed was too thick—a “you had one job” all-timer. The New York Times’ Jamelle Bouie spent a lot of time this year dismissing the doomers’ concerns, and this week, he was vindicated.
And what of Donald Trump? By all accounts, the White House was a grim place on Tuesday night. It’s fair to say that over the course of the evening, the president cycled through some toxic emotions, barracking his fellow Republicans and Fox News for the losses and bragging that if he’d been on the ticket, the GOP would have won in a “landslide.” By the end of the night, he was more subdued, announcing that he’d work with Democrats to achieve various nebulous deals. Then he woke up to learn that his vice president had shivved him, stating publicly that it was the Iran war that cost the Republicans the election. From here, who knows where Trump goes. Perhaps he’ll retreat into his various home decorating and monument-building projects. Maybe Stephen Miller will fill the vacuum Trump leaves behind. Trump’s a lame-duck president, but the gallery of goons he’s assembled could still make this a dangerous and daunting time in American politics.
Now the hard work begins. The Democratic Party is in an interesting place today. It won big last night, all across the country, running up vote tallies that were often mind-blowing. It also remains saddled with low approval ratings. The American people have extended their votes to Democrats, but not necessarily their affection. But Democrats will have a good chance to earn it over the next year. They’ll have to decide if dealmaking with Trump would be productive or damaging. They may actually want to have a stack of vetoes to point to in two years’ time, to tell voters that the next Democratic president will sign these into law. They’ll have to become more adept at using the modern media. And as I’ve said before, they need to get voters on board with packing the Supreme Court, whose 6–3 majority possesses a line-item veto on any kind of liberal governance. As TNR contributor Aaron Regunberg explains, the big looming debate is how big Democrats will go in the next few years to prove themselves.
For years I’ve thought of Democrats in Washington as the sufferers of twin maladies: the belief that the party must focus like a laser on one issue at the expense of all others, and an enervating caution that trained them not to take on tough votes because if you don’t “win” then you’re a “loser.” But I think that an interesting variety of Democrats are coming to power: There are some good communicators, some accountability hounds, some unconventional populists, and some lawmakers blessed with the ability to simply find out what voters want and then run on fixing those problems. Democrats need not worry about the legislative wins and losses, they need only bring the fight.
As TNR contributor Dan Froomkin reported, the affiliated organizations flying under the “No Kings” banner plan to continue their work after the midterms. They’re well aware of the limitations that Trump’s veto places on the Democratic Party’s legislative agenda. Still, they feel that they can help guide the party onto a bold agenda—a statement of intent for the future, if you will—while keeping expectations right-sized. That means, of course, that there is a role in this movement for you to play as well, whether it’s organizing, or protesting, or guiding Democratic lawmakers down the right path with timely praise and necessary constructive criticism. The way I see it, Tuesday night was a good time. Let’s keep the party going.
This article first appeared in Power Mad, a weekly TNR newsletter authored by deputy editor Jason Linkins. Sign up here.