How The Oligarchs Lost in the Midterms

Apart from losing the House and Senate, the worst news for oligarchs in Tuesday’s election was passage of Montana Iniaitive 194 by a margin of 31 points. This is a deliberate and highly laudable assault on the Supreme Court’s 2010 ruling in Citizens United v. FEC. Citizens United struck down a longstanding prohibition against corporations making independent expenditures to support political candidates or parties. That led to lower-court rulings striking down many other restrictions on independent spending, which in turn opened the floodgates to the oligarchs’ beloved super PACs. Montana Initiative 194 is, among other things, a powerful vote of no-confidence in the Roberts court from a red state that Trump won in 2024 by 20 points (though Montana just elected Sam Forstag, a former union leader who campaigned from the left, to one of its two House seats).

Montana has been fighting Citizens United from the start. A year after the decision, its state Supreme Court reaffirmed a 1912 state statute that barred corporations from political giving. The United States Supreme Court struck that ruling down in 2012, prompting voters to pass I-166, which re-imposed the prohibition and called for a constitutional amendment to nullify Citizens United. I-166 passed by an even wider margin than the latest measure, 75 percent to 25 percent. But in 2013 it was struck down in state court.

Montana Initiative 194 follows a new strategy of marshaling the very traditional state power to incorporate. Go ahead and contribute to candidates and parties, the new law tells corporations (also non-profits, trusts, trade associations, unincorporated associations—anything classified as an “artificial person”). But if you do so, forget about doing business in Montana. “Corporations, LLCs, and other artificial entities are creations of state law, and Montana can define the powers they receive,” argued the supporters of Initiative 194. “Those powers do not include spending money to influence Montana elections.” Montana is actually the second state to enact such a law; Hawaii was the first, earlier this year, when its Democratic state legislature adopted Senate Bill 2471. Governor Josh Green, also a Democrat, signed it into law in May.