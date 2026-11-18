By all indications, Stephen Miller is set to respond to the biggest electoral wipeout in a half-century by doubling down on unchecked anti-immigrant thuggery. Miller is privately vowing to expand his mass deportations, and Donald Trump has elevated him to White House chief of staff, where he hopes to execute his scheme from commanding new heights.
Unfortunately, Miller will have far more resources than you might expect to carry out his predations. That puts new pressure squarely on the incoming Democratic congressional majority to take those resources away from him.
As of right now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement still has an eye-popping $91 billion in funds on hand to spend on deportations between now and the end of Trump’s second term, a striking new report from the American Immigration Council finds. Importantly, the report—which The New Republic obtained before its release—shows that this is all no-strings-attached funding, which means ICE can spend it without any serious guardrails or constraints.
Where did this money come from? The report details that in 2025 and 2026, the GOP Congress passed two major chunks of funding for ICE, $75 billion in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and $38 billion in the Secure America Act. The report looks at recent government spending data and concludes that of this money, only $17 billion has been “obligated” (spent or committed) from the 2025 bill and only $5 billion has been obligated from the 2026 measure.
That leaves a total of $91 billion left for spending on mass deportations and other ICE activity between now and 2029, the report concludes. The office of Senator Jeff Merkley, the ranking Democrat on the Budget Committee, believes this calculation is accurate.* As Merkley told me in a statement, the GOP Congress basically handed ICE “an enormous slush fund to wreak havoc in our communities.”
That’s right. Because all that funding originally passed without serious constraints, the huge amount that remains is now functionally a slush fund for ICE recruitment, deportations, long-term detention, and the stockpiling of paramilitary equipment.
“ICE still has essentially a blank check of tens of billions of dollars to use with no conditions attached,” Nayna Gupta, policy director of the American Immigration Council, told me. “Unless Congress acts, ICE will continue to expand its agenda, which has been lawless, violent, and undermined public safety.”
Democrats are already discussing how to claw this money back next year, and the report details many paths toward that end.
The first is for the Democratic House to simply pass a measure canceling the unobligated appropriations. That’s the cleanest option, but as the report notes, it would have to pass the Senate (it’s not certain 51 Democratic senators would support this, though they might), and if it did, Trump would veto it, leaving the fund in place.
That’s why the second path—attach a clawback of the money to a different appropriations bill that Trump and Republicans want—should also be considered. A third approach involves attaching riders to Department of Homeland Security funding that impose tough restrictions on various types of ICE enforcement. These could bar racial profiling, indiscriminate and warrantless ICE arrests, and enforcement in sensitive places, among many other things.
“Congress can make a meaningful difference right away in how ICE is behaving just with the appropriations process,” Gupta says. All these paths could end in government shutdown fights, something Democrats should prepare for right now.
There is a strong case for the Democratic House to pass a complete clawback of the ICE slush fund and then see how far it gets. True, some Democratic members in districts carried by Trump might balk, fearing Republicans will accuse them of “defunding ICE.” But they shouldn’t.
ICE is hideously unpopular. And those Democrats can say they want to channel the money to, say, health care spending; Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries hinted at this Tuesday, suggesting such funding should be “redirected.” Taking taxpayer funds away from the widely hated ICE raids and using them to provide material benefits for voters would be a popular stance.
What’s more, Democrats worried about the politics of “defunding ICE” can say they oppose funding immigration enforcement with no strings attached, as opposed to an end to all immigration enforcement. Being for accountability, especially after this election, will resonate with the very voters who powered the blue wave. Skittish Democrats can also call for clawing back the slush fund and then support passage of baseline Department of Homeland Security funding with many serious restrictions built in.
All these positions should be pretty easy sells. Stephen Miller wants you to believe otherwise: Someone close to him has been furiously leaking to reporters that there will be no moderating ICE operations in the slightest. This is supposed to make Miller look as if he’s operating from a position of strength. But it’s actually one of weakness.
Indeed, Miller’s reading of the postelection landscape borders on delusional. Axios reports that Miller now wants to rebuild the shattered Trump coalition by winning back young and nonwhite men, including Latinos. Miller apparently believes they were driven away primarily by the Iran war and by costs and won’t care if ICE brutality rages on.
Naturally, war and prices were major factors. But as I’ve argued, MAGA figures are heavily invested in blaming only the war and costs for their electoral debacle because it insulates mass deportations and MAGA ethno-nationalism from blame. In a new analysis, G. Elliott Morris shows that ICE activity may have helped drive key constituencies to Democrats, including the young and nonwhite voters Miller wants to win back.
Adding to Morris’s analysis, it’s plausible that revulsion at the underlying ideological vision of a purified nation achieved via mass ethnic purges—that is, disgust with the white nationalist project, not just the ICE operations—also helped move many voters. Tellingly, podcast bros like Joe Rogan who have turned on Trump aren’t just pillorying ICE’s tactics. In his widely discussed response to the election, Rogan—who reaches a huge audience of young men who deserted MAGA—said the only crime many undocumented immigrants have committed is “they don’t have the right paperwork.”
In other words, most Americans grasp that these immigrants are only guilty of trying to better their prospects and have a reasonable claim to a place in American life. The exit polls show that huge majorities say that immigrants are good for our country. Miller, a bone-deep ideologue and unrepentant ethno-nationalist, cannot fathom that anyone, let alone most Americans, could possibly believe such heresies.
The consensus position for Democrats should be a simple one: ICE cannot continue in anything remotely like its current form. In fact, not doing everything possible to zero out ICE’s massive slush fund might be politically worse for Democrats. It could allow ICE to continue its operations with quasi-impunity and make Democrats look weak and feckless.
Democrats were elected, at least in part, to put a check on an authoritarian president. ICE—with its masked kidnappings, its fascistic paramilitary displays in U.S. cities, its recruitment pitches celebrating ethno-nationalist sadism, its killings of U.S. citizens—is the most glaring example of his lawlessness. Miller wants it to continue operating in exactly that way. Democrats: It’s time to break ICE for good.
* This article originally misidentified Merkley’s position.