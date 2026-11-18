As of right now, Immigration and Customs Enforcement still has an eye-popping $91 billion in funds on hand to spend on deportations between now and the end of Trump’s second term, a striking new report from the American Immigration Council finds. Importantly, the report—which The New Republic obtained before its release—shows that this is all no-strings-attached funding, which means ICE can spend it without any serious guardrails or constraints.

Where did this money come from? The report details that in 2025 and 2026, the GOP Congress passed two major chunks of funding for ICE, $75 billion in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and $38 billion in the Secure America Act. The report looks at recent government spending data and concludes that of this money, only $17 billion has been “obligated” (spent or committed) from the 2025 bill and only $5 billion has been obligated from the 2026 measure.

That leaves a total of $91 billion left for spending on mass deportations and other ICE activity between now and 2029, the report concludes. The office of Senator Jeff Merkley, the ranking Democrat on the Budget Committee, believes this calculation is accurate.* As Merkley told me in a statement, the GOP Congress basically handed ICE “an enormous slush fund to wreak havoc in our communities.”