At his confirmation hearing Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan and the committee’s ranking member, said his staff sent Ueland the 12 GAO impoundment reports in advance of the hearing. Did Ueland agree with their conclusion that Trump illegally impounded congressional appropriations? “I have not had a chance to review those reports,” Ueland replied.

Then, sensing perhaps that the dog ate my homework wouldn’t fly, Ueland contradicted himself and said his not reading the GAO reports was deliberate and principled. “I took an affirmative decision not to because it was critical that if I am confirmed and have the privilege of serving as comptroller general that I not prejudge or come to this committee with formed conclusions about what it is that GAO has rendered as advice to Congress.” Ueland thusly avoided having to defend Trump’s quite obviously illegal impoundments and to explain what he intended to do about them. The answer to the latter is the same one Jake Gittes dispenses when asked what he did as a cop assigned to Chinatown: “As little as possible.”

The comptroller general is usually chosen by a ten-person bipartisan congressional panel whose members draw up lists of possible nominees. The previous comptroller general, Gene Dodaro, was a GAO lifer who held the job for 17 years, two of them in an acting capacity, and retired when his 15-year term ended at the end of 2025. (The GAO is currently led by an acting chief, Orice Williams Brown.) Dodaro surprised me a little by not getting fired. Had Trump canned Dodaro it would have raised a bigger stink than with his other agency-head firings because GAO is more explicitly an arm of Congress. I figured Trump would do it anyway, but he didn’t. Maybe he held back because GAO never sued him over the impoundments, as the 1974 law invites it to do. Maybe Trump just didn’t get around to it. Or maybe Trump never had it explained to him until this week what a comptroller general is and does.