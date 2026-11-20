“I’m not here as a plant, a stooge, a lackey, for anybody.” Rookie rhetorical mistake. If you introduce that sort of clarifying language at your Senate confirmation hearing (or anyplace else), then bang!—your denial lies in tatters. Think of Richard Nixon saying “I’m not a crook” or Rudolph Giuliani saying“There’s no proof of any kind that I take too much alcohol.” Never be the first to say “plant,” or “stooge,” or “lackey”—especially when that’s what your accusers truly mean.
The nominee who Nixoned himself into this corner was Eric Ueland, at his November 19 confirmation hearing to be Comptroller General of the Government Accountability Office, or GAO. Ueland is no more a rookie than were Nixon or Giuliani. He worked as a Republican Senate aide on and off for three decades, and during Trump’s first term Ueland was White House director of legislative affairs. Lately he’s been deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget, or OMB, working under the strong-willed, hyperpartisan Russell “Project 2025” Vought, the puppeteer who pulled Elon Musk’s marionette strings on the DOGE fiasco. “We’re not big fans of GAO,” Vought said in a speech last year to the National Conservatism Conference. “They are a quasi-legislative independent entity and something that shouldn’t exist.”
News accounts never explained who “we” were, and I can’t find a video. But at the very least “we” would seem to include Vought’s deputy, because they worked pretty closely. “Together,” explained Whitney Curry Wimbish earlier this week for The American Prospect, Vought and Ueland “have led the Trump administration’s efforts to withhold funds for public services, gut the federal workforce, and redistribute taxpayer money to Trump allies and favored projects.”
It was Ueland, for instance, to whom Vought turned last year when he needed to hand off the job of extinguishing the Agency for International Development, an action that thus far (according to advance estimates from the Boston University epidemiologist Brooke Nichols) has caused the deaths abroad of 781,343 people, 518,428 of them children. That’s more than one thousand times the number of Iranians killed by the United States in an actual war. A less imaginative organization might judge that a liability when you come up for promotion. In Trumpworld, it’s a qualification.
Perhaps I should explain what the GAO is. Created in the same 1921 law that created OMB (initially called the Bureau of the Budget), GAO was initially called the General Accounting Office and charged with investigating how the federal government manages public funds and reporting what it found back to Congress. Since that covers just about everything the federal government does, GAO became a sort of all-around ombudsman. Its work must be highly dispassionate and professional because it answers to both Democrats and Republicans.
Until now, the only complaint made about the GAO was that it possessed what my mentor Charles Peters, founding editor of The Washington Monthly, liked to call an “instinct for the capillaries,” limiting the subject of every investigation as narrowly and literal-mindedly as possible. GAO reports use almost comically bland language, the legacy of a 1965 hearing called at the behest of irate government contractors by Rep. Chet Holifield, California Democrat and chairman of the House Government Operations committee. In that hearing, the late Thomas N. Bethell wrote in The Washington Monthly, witnesses complained that GAO used “inflammatory, colored, and sensational language” such as “overcharge,” “unnecessary costs,” and “failure to protect the government’s interest.”
As John Heilemann noted in a later Washington Monthly story on the same subject, “The GAO’s golden age was over before it began.” Pardon my heavy reliance on a single publication (to which—full disclosure—I’m a contributing editor), but it’s hard to find any other general-interest outlet that’s covered the GAO as an agency (as opposed to citing its audits in news stories). The place is just too boring.
The fear now is that Ueland, acting as an agent of Vought, will make the GAO altogether too interesting. The GAO has been a minor irritant to the Trump administration because it keeps producing reports saying the president is impounding appropriated funds illegally. That’s more provocative than the GAO likes to get, but it’s charged under the 1974 Impoundment Control Act with investigating and reporting to Congress on such matters, and to that end it’s issued 12 reports telling Trump to cut it out. This is supposed to result in an automatic congressional vote, but like a lot of things that are supposed to happen, it hasn’t under this Republican Congress.
At his confirmation hearing Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan and the committee’s ranking member, said his staff sent Ueland the 12 GAO impoundment reports in advance of the hearing. Did Ueland agree with their conclusion that Trump illegally impounded congressional appropriations? “I have not had a chance to review those reports,” Ueland replied.
Then, sensing perhaps that the dog ate my homework wouldn’t fly, Ueland contradicted himself and said his not reading the GAO reports was deliberate and principled. “I took an affirmative decision not to because it was critical that if I am confirmed and have the privilege of serving as comptroller general that I not prejudge or come to this committee with formed conclusions about what it is that GAO has rendered as advice to Congress.” Ueland thusly avoided having to defend Trump’s quite obviously illegal impoundments and to explain what he intended to do about them. The answer to the latter is the same one Jake Gittes dispenses when asked what he did as a cop assigned to Chinatown: “As little as possible.”
The comptroller general is usually chosen by a ten-person bipartisan congressional panel whose members draw up lists of possible nominees. The previous comptroller general, Gene Dodaro, was a GAO lifer who held the job for 17 years, two of them in an acting capacity, and retired when his 15-year term ended at the end of 2025. (The GAO is currently led by an acting chief, Orice Williams Brown.) Dodaro surprised me a little by not getting fired. Had Trump canned Dodaro it would have raised a bigger stink than with his other agency-head firings because GAO is more explicitly an arm of Congress. I figured Trump would do it anyway, but he didn’t. Maybe he held back because GAO never sued him over the impoundments, as the 1974 law invites it to do. Maybe Trump just didn’t get around to it. Or maybe Trump never had it explained to him until this week what a comptroller general is and does.
The process of selecting a nominee this time out wasn’t bipartisan at all. Democrats complained they were shut out of the process. At the hearing, chairman Rand Paul, Republican of Kentucky, reminded the Democrats that when the bipartisan congressional panel recommended Dodaro in 2010 the committee’s Republicans declined to sign the document. But Senator Maggie Hassan, Democrat of New Hampshire, replied that in 2010 there was nearly a year of bipartisan consultation before Dodaro was recommended to then-President Barack Obama, and anyway Dodaro’s name had appeared on both Republican and Democratic lists.
This time out, Democrats complained they were given only 24 hours last week to prepare lists of possible candidates, and that there was no consultation at all before Paul sprang Ueland on them at the White House’s request. There’s no chance Ueland could have passed muster in any bipartisan vetting. Even Republican Senator James Lankford, Republican of Oklahoma, admitted at yesterday’s hearing that the process this time was a bit fishy. “The White House seemed to have followed the letter of the law,” Lankford said. “I’m not completely sure they followed the entire spirit of the law.” In a Fortune magazine op-ed, Dodaro, his predecessor David Walker, and the Johns Hopkins political scientist Steve H. Hanke, were less equivocal. They said the White House did not follow either the spirit or the letter of the law and urged that the confirmation hearing be cancelled.
Ueland’s nomination will now likely clear Paul’s committee (Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs) on a party-line vote and proceed to the Senate floor. Three Republicans—Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, and John Curtis of Utah—have expressed misgivings about Ueland, and Tillis has said affirmatively that he’ll vote against Ueland on the floor. Tillis and Collins are both leaving in January and therefore have nothing to lose. Even if all three vote against Ueland they’ll need to pick up at least one more Republican to block him. (Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, another Republican frequently willing to get on Trump’s bad side, told reporters asking after her position, “I’ve got nothing for you.”) Here’s hoping either Murkowski or another colleague comes through, because 15 years is too long to endure a Russell Vought protégé as chief of Congress’s main investigatory agency.