Fighting Back: A Citizen’s Guide to Resistance

Congressional Republicans, for instance, can’t altogether avoid holding town meetings in their districts, and when they do, they hear from irate constituents, not all of them Democrats. At a February town hall meeting conducted by telephone, Representative Stephanie Bice, Republican of Oklahoma, fielded an angry question from a man named John Adams about “college whiz kids” at DOGE making cuts to Veterans Affairs. Adams identified himself as a registered Republican and retired Army officer who served five combat tours. “Despite what you want to try to spin it as,” Adams said, “anytime you cut a thousand people from the workforce, that comes with a cost.”

Bice replied, “Thank you for your service, sir,” and justified the cuts by saying, “Did you know that the VA was in charge of payments for illegals for housing?” Which didn’t satisfy Adams and also wasn’t true. The VA has an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to process medical (not housing) payments for undocumented immigrants that ICE holds in detention against their will. This work is performed by “no more than 10 employees,” a VA spokesperson said last year, and the cost is borne by ICE, one of several federal agencies to contract such services out to the VA (which, through processing around two million medical claims annually to veterans, got quite good at it). ICE and other agencies tap VA bureaucrats so they don’t have to create costly and duplicative bureaucracies of their own, the very thing DOGE’s whiz kids supposedly want to root out.

What should constituents pressure Congress to do? Nader pointed out that Democrats “can have unofficial hearings in the House and Senate.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer threatened three weeks into the Trump administration to initiate such hearings “if Senate Republicans continue to refuse to uphold their congressional duty to provide oversight on the Executive Branch.” But it was already obvious that Republican oversight would not materialize, and that these unofficial hearings should commence. In March, Democratic Senator Alex Padilla of California held one such hearing on local impacts Trump impoundments had on infrastructure. More hearings should follow on the effects of the president’s funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health on the availability of cancer drugs; on Trump withholding money appropriated through the Inflation Reduction Act to create manufacturing jobs in red states; on the effect of VA cuts on the processing of VA medical claims; and so on.